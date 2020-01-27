City officials are looking into the effects of shifting parking enforcement in downtown Keene into the evening hours.
The council’s finance, organization and personnel committee recommended at its meeting Thursday that the city manager look into the fiscal impacts of changing the enforcement hours to start and end later in the day. No specifics on those hours were discussed.
This comes on the heels of a request by the Keene Downtown Group to offer free morning parking from 8 to 11. The goal was to give drivers a positive view of Main Street parking and increase business for merchants, according to Good Fortune Jewelry owner Roger Weinreich, who presented the proposal on behalf of the group.
The downtown group pitched its plan in a letter in November. Weinreich later met with staff and laid out the details of the group’s vision: a 12-month trial of free parking on Main Street, from Dunbar Street to Central Square, with no two-hour limit. The information would be indicated with signs on the meters, he said, which the group offered to buy and install.
But city Economic Development Director Medard K. “Med” Kopczynski said staff identified a few problems with the proposal. Limiting the free parking to certain streets would mean different rules for different parts of the city, he said, which would make enforcement complicated. Removing the two-hour limit discourages circulation on Main Street, which Kopczynski said is the goal of the parking program.
And last, he said there’s no way to track how the plan is faring, especially if the downtown group wants to see an uptick in business for merchants.
“The fact that there’s more vehicles parked on the Main Street in the morning is not a measure of whether or not there’s actually increased business,” he said. “It’s just a measure of, there’s more cars on Main Street.”
Instead of moving forward with the downtown group’s proposal, Kopczynski suggested allowing City Manager Elizabeth A. Dragon to investigate the feasibility and revenue impacts of shifting the enforcement hours into the evening. If that change were made, it would accomplish the same goal, since there wouldn’t be a fee for parking in the early morning.
He referenced a report he presented to the council in June 2018, which offered several recommended changes to downtown parking, including later enforcement hours.
Kopczynski estimated he could return to the committee with more information in a month or two.
Meanwhile, city staff has been updating the 2018 report and intends to present it to the council in late spring.