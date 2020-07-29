When Cheshire County Superior Court holds its first pandemic-era jury trial next month, things will look a bit different.
Jury members will be seated 6 feet apart, with several of them observing the trial from benches typically reserved for the public. Witnesses will answer questions seated in an arm-less swivel chair to minimize the potential for transmission via surfaces. And attorneys, confined to one side of the courtroom, will be unable to roam the floor during their arguments.
The Keene court has implemented numerous protocols in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among participants when it holds a pilot jury trial next month, which it sees as a first step toward resuming regular trials.
The trial, set to begin Aug. 24 with jury selection scheduled for Aug. 19, will be the first conducted in a New Hampshire superior court since officials postponed them in March.
Given the court’s hope for a straightforward affair, it is considering cases that it believes will last only one or two days, according to N.H. Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau.
Attendance in the courtroom will be limited to about 25 people, including a 14-member jury and other trial participants, all of whom are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Victims will have priority seating privileges over other members of the public, including the defendants’ family members, based on their legal right to attend trials. Some cases will be streamed online.
Those guidelines are among the many adopted by the Superior Court’s Return to Operation Committee, a group of judges, clerks and other court personnel that was assembled in March. Nadeau estimated that up to 400 cases have been postponed during the pandemic.
The committee consulted New Hampshire’s chief medical officer, Jonathan Ballard, as well as Erin Bromage, a comparative immunologist at UMass Dartmouth, who visited the Keene courtroom to recommend specific protocols.
“With only 25 people in the courtroom, I feel confident that we’ll be able to keep everyone safe,” Nadeau said during a walk-through of the courtroom on Tuesday.
The biggest change to the court’s typical operations will be in the jury-selection process.
Potential jurors will continue to receive their summons by mail, along with an explanation of the health protocols that the court has put in place. They will then complete an electronic survey containing the jury questionnaire, which includes questions about their exposure and susceptibility to COVID-19.
Candidates will likely be dismissed if they show symptoms of the virus, have increased safety concerns or are unwilling to comply with courthouse safety guidelines.
Nadeau said that candidates identified for voir dire, the process of selecting a jury, will report to the courthouse and wait in their cars until entering one at a time for further questioning by the judge.
But the resulting juries may lack diversity, since certain racial and socioeconomic groups are more prone than others to underlying health conditions and may be less able to take work off, according to Alex Parsons, managing attorney at the New Hampshire Public Defender’s office in Keene.
The mortality rate from COVID-19 in communities of color is higher than it is among whites, according to data compiled by The Atlantic’s COVID Tracking Project and the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research. That trend is particularly striking among Black Americans, who die at a rate more than two times higher than whites.
“The current procedures allow for people to be liberally dismissed because they express some kind of concern,” Parsons said. “While that’s totally understandable, it’s also problematic because it may essentially rob us of representative juries.”
Parsons said that research shows the people currently willing to sit on juries are likely to be young white men, with women more likely to assume extra child-care responsibilities during the pandemic and elderly citizens unwilling to risk their health.
Nadeau acknowledged those concerns, noting that it is always difficult to assemble a representative jury. She added that the court will analyze data from jury candidates’ electronic questionnaires to identify any concerning trends.
“We’re going to do our best to come up with the fairest solution possible,” Nadeau said. “It’s not going to be perfect, but in my view, it’s going to be Constitutional.”
In the courtroom, jurors will be seated 6 feet apart and will not be allowed to converse with each other during the trial, Nadeau said. Deliberations will take place in the courtroom to allow for greater distancing among jury members, at which point all other trial participants will leave and the courtroom security cameras will be disabled.
Jurors will also be screened for symptoms of, or exposure to, the virus each day before entering the courthouse.
In the event that a member of the jury becomes ill during a trial, Nadeau said, the court will probably proceed with 12 jurors and only one alternate, rather than the usual two alternates, unless any of them had been in contact with the infected juror.
Jury members are not the only ones affected by the new safety protocols.
Defense attorneys will be allowed to sit within 6 feet of their clients if both parties are comfortable with that arrangement, but they will be advised not to speak directly at each other.
In addition, witnesses will sit in the center of the courtroom, between attorneys and the jury and will wear a transparent face covering so that jurors can observe their facial expressions. Lawyers are permitted to walk around an area designated by tape on the floor as at least 6 feet from others.
Some of the restrictions worry defense attorneys, according to Parsons, who emphasized that defendants must be given all of the privileges they had before the pandemic.
“What does it mean to have a defendant wearing a mask? Are jurors going to see that person as a full human being, the same as someone [whose] face they can see?” he said. “A lot of defense lawyers feel strongly that by asking someone to have a trial right now with the untested procedures, you are asking [them] to take a very serious risk of an unfair trial.”
If the pilot trial in August is deemed successful, the courts will schedule jury trials for the fall in several other counties with relatively low COVID-19 infection rates, according to Nadeau. Cheshire County was chosen to host the pilot trial because of its low infection rate, compared to the rest of the state.
The courts will continue to hold plea hearings and other administrative proceedings via teleconference while jury trials are slowly introduced throughout the state.