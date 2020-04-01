The city of Keene will host a webinar presentation Thursday on its efforts to transition fully to renewable electricity within the next decade.
From noon to 1 p.m., the city’s energy planning consultant, The Cadmus Group, will be on hand to discuss strategies and possible actions the city is considering toward its goal of achieving 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030. The nonbinding resolution, which the Keene City Council passed last year, also calls for all heating and transportation in the city to come from renewable sources by 2050.
The presentation is free but requires registration at ci.keene.nh.us/sustainability/news/keene-100-renewable-energy-plan