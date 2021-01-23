On Thursday, the City Council approved a roadmap for transitioning Keene to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050. But city officials say that’s just the beginning.
Adopting the plan did not put any of its recommendations into effect, according to City Planner Mari Brunner. But work is now underway to start implementing pieces of it, she said.
On Tuesday, the city will hold two public information sessions on a key part of the plan, known as community power. It would make the city the default local electricity supplier, allowing it to buy power from only renewable sources. Residents and businesses could opt out, and Eversource would continue to handle transmission and delivery.
The plan describes community power as one major way the city can make its electricity supply greener.
Tuesday’s information sessions will be held virtually on Zoom, one at noon (meeting ID 873 6153 3680) and another at 6:30 p.m. (861 6944 2292).
Additionally, Keene’s volunteer Energy and Climate Committee, which developed the clean-energy plan, will hold its next meeting Feb. 3 and may discuss next steps for implementation, Brunner said.