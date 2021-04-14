A public hearing on proposed changes to Keene’s zoning code — including a reimagining of the downtown districts — will be held Thursday during a regular meeting of the City Council.
The public will have an opportunity to address the council on two ordinances under consideration. The proposed changes include streamlining existing codes into a single document, while updating historic district, floodplain and public improvement regulations.
Other changes would include establishing a new city zoning map, which would incorporate new districts downtown, and addressing inconsistencies related to permitted uses within zoning districts. It would also introduce new parking requirements in the new districts.
The city is proposing six new downtown zoning districts, which would replace the existing downtown zones, including the central business and central business-limited districts.
The proposed new districts — Downtown Core, Downtown Growth, Downtown Limited, Downtown Edge, Downtown Transition and Downtown Institutional Campus — are designed to “facilitate development that reinforces and enhances existing varied character areas, and encourages creative, innovative development within downtown Keene,” according to a plan for the proposal.
Thursday’s council meeting will start at 7 p.m. and will be held via Zoom. Information about attending can be found on the city’s website, ci.keene.nh.us.
More information about the proposed zoning changes is available online at www.keenebuildingbetter.com.