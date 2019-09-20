The Keene City Council on Thursday reversed its previous vote to take the former Kingsbury property by tax deeding, instead accepting the owner’s last-minute offer to pay $695,000 of the property’s tax debt in six monthly installments.
The 10-5 decision ended a tax deeding process that started two weeks ago when the council approved it 12-2. That vote gave owner Brian J. Thibeault 30 days to pay up before the city took possession of the 22-acre property. Five days later, the city received his offer to pay over six months.
The sprawling former industrial site along Marlboro Street has been a concern of city officials for years, with its large tax debt, history of environmental issues and untapped potential for redevelopment due to its size and proximity to downtown. The land also houses a creaky, vacant manufacturing facility that city officials want torn down.
Some councilors have repeatedly expressed frustration with Thibeault, and those sentiments surfaced Thursday night. Several councilors accused him of acting in bad faith and said the city has tried to work with him for years, to no avail. They argued this time would be no different.
“Basically, he’s Lucy with a football and we’re Charlie Brown, and we’re going on our backs again,” said Councilor Randy Filiault.
But others said the deal would put money in the bank, while avoiding the prospect of the city taking ownership of a property with a sketchy environmental status that could take years to resell.
“Assuming that he follows through with this plan, this is $695,000 in hand,” Councilor Mitchell H. Greenwald said. “Taxpayer money in hand.”
Thibeault, a Manchester-based developer, bought the property for $50,000 at a foreclosure auction in 2013. He said at the time that he planned to redevelop it, but the site has largely remained vacant.
He inherited a six-figure tax debt when he took on the property. The back taxes, interest and penalties owed from 2009 and 2010 — the basis of the now-canceled tax deeding process — added up to $695,902 as of Monday.
Another $200,000 or so in taxes are also owed for 2017 through the first half of 2019, according to the city’s revenue collection office, but were not part of the tax deed because they are more recent.
In February, three city councilors proposed starting the deeding process, frustrated with the unpaid taxes and what they perceived as Thibeault’s lack of cooperation.
The tax deeding proposal was put on hold over the following months, as city officials corresponded with Thibeault and his representatives over the taxes and other issues.
In June, Thibeault proposed paying about $470,000 in four installments to take care of his entire tax liability. City Manager Elizabeth A. Dragon responded that, in exchange for the partial debt forgiveness, Thibeault would have to transfer about an acre to the city for a planned extension of Victoria Street; grant a permanent easement along Beaver Brook for a multi-use trail; provide a timeline for demolishing the vacant manufacturing structure; and agree not to subdivide the property until environmental issues have been remediated.
Thibeault would also have to grant access to his property for the second phase of an EPA-funded environmental assessment, which would include soil and groundwater testing, something city officials say he has refused to do.
After more back and forth, Thibeault ultimately offered to agree to the easement and land transfer in exchange for a $650,000 credit against the tax debt, but would not provide a timeline for demolition or agree to the restriction on subdividing the land, Dragon said earlier this month.
Thibeault, who was not at Thursday’s meeting, has claimed the city has been more difficult to work with than other communities. In an interview this week, he said city officials were shortsighted by pushing for tax deeding because the property, if developed, would bring in significant tax revenue.
At a June planning board meeting, a consultant working for Thibeault presented a conceptual plan for how the site could be developed, but no specific timeline has been offered.
City officials said Thursday that they plan to keep Thibeault’s monthly payments in escrow until receiving the sixth and final installment. If he misses a payment, they said, the city could immediately restart the tax deeding process — but would also have to return whatever he had paid to date.
A tax deed would be issued if Thibeault does not make the payments by March 20 of next year, according to the motion the council passed.
Councilor Terry M. Clark questioned Thibeault’s commitment to Keene. Clark said he worried Thibeault could subdivide, develop and sell off the eastern side of the property — then abandon the rest before demolishing the massive, aging structure and cleaning up areas that saw more intensive industrial use.
“I’ve really not seen any goodwill by the present owner that would give me any reason to think that he’s serious” about those issues, Clark said.
Councilor David Richards characterized Thibeault’s relationship with the city as years of fruitless negotiation and broken promises.
“Since 2014, all this has been is delay,” Richards said. “Obfuscate, delay. I don’t think this is any different,” he said of the six-month payment plan. “I think this is obfuscate and delay until April of 2020.”
Richards argued Thibeault could cut a check for the full amount immediately, halting the deeding process, if he really wanted to hang on to the property.
He also worried that, with Thibeault’s continued ownership, the EPA grant would run out before the environmental assessment is completed.
But others stressed the prospect of recouping what the city is owed and avoiding unnecessary risk.
“It staves off us assuming any risk or liability for the property,” Councilor George S. Hansel said. “So it gives us six months to do some more investigation. What are the potential risks and costs associated with taking this property?”
Councilor Robert B. Sutherland noted that he had voted against tax deeding two weeks ago. “But I recognize now that doing that brought the owner of that property to the table and put us in a better position,” he said. Now, the city could “accept $695,000 — a significant amount of money for the taxpayers of Keene, money that we weren’t going to see.”
Before the vote, Mayor Kendall W. Lane reminded councilors of the stakes.
“The day you take that property, you give up $900,000,” Lane said. “That’s how much tax money is due on that property today. And that is gone the day you take the property.”
Councilors Clark, Filiault, Richards, Janis O. Manwaring and Philip M. Jones voted against the motion. The other 10 councilors voted in favor. No one was absent.
The council then approved a separate motion authorizing the city manager to keep negotiating with Thibeault on possible easements or land transfers that would facilitate city projects.