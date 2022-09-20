Slesha Tuladar, left, a Nepalese student at Keene State College, performs a traditional dance at last year's Keene International Festival. Tuladar danced with fellow students Nirmala Tamang, right, and Jenisha Gurung, not pictured.
People can enjoy music, dance, games, crafts and food from around the world on Saturday at the fourth annual Keene International Festival.
The event aims to improve cultural awareness for the well-being and vitality of the community, according to its mission statement.
“[The Keene International Festival] is meant to showcase and celebrate the rich cultural diversity of the greater Keene community through activities that engage and connect people to each other, for the benefit of all,” the statement says.
The free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Keene Recreation Center on Washington Street.
Co-chair Ritu Budakoti said the festival is meant to demonstrate the African Ubuntu philosophy, which, translated, means, “I am because we are.”
“This year the festival goers will be in for a great surprise as there are many exciting offerings that are being planned," Budakoti said in a news release. “A parade, multicultural performances, artists, games and food are all in the works.”
Last year’s event had more than 30 vendors selling food and crafts from around the globe as well as various performers and activities.
The KIF planning committee is co-chaired by Budakoti and Elizabeth Nieuwsma-Dell and comprises Keene educators, Keene residents and representatives of organizations including the Keene India Association, the Historical Society of Cheshire County, Keene Public Library, the city of Keene Human Rights Committee and Keene Community Education.
Nieuwsma-Dell said in an interview that the games will include a German hammering contest, board games such as mancala and carrom, and Latin American dominoes.
There will be an Indian henna tattoo artist as well as 18th-century wool-spinning, spindle-making and examples of spindles from around the world. Kids will be able to make rain sticks.
Music will range from a local chorus to Japanese taiko drumming. There will be a Bollywood dance and flash mob as well as Columbian barranquilla dancing.
Food vendors will serve cuisine from Jamaica, Finland, Greece, Mexico, Italy, Poland, India and elsewhere in Asia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.