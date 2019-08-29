A Keene City Council committee on Thursday discussed the possibility of a nonprofit thrift store remaining in the city-owned space it has occupied for the past 50 years.
The five-member finance, organization and personnel committee recommended unanimously that Project Share be allowed to stay in the basement of the Keene Recreation Center on Washington Street rent-free until at least June 30.
Previously, Tammy Catozzi of Swanzey, who runs the organization, said she expected to close after this calendar year because the city wanted to start charging rent.
The extension to June 30 — if approved by the full City Council — would give Project Share time to go through the standard process of applying for financial support from the city, which other nonprofit groups do. If granted, that support could be in the form of free or reduced rent.
Project Share sells used clothing and other items out of the 2,000-square-foot space. The proceeds go toward an annual Christmastime charity initiative, Project Santa, which gives things like clothing and toys to kids being raised by grandparents, according to Catozzi.
The organization has used the space rent-free since it moved in around 1970 and has never had a written agreement with the city, according to a presentation from city Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon.
City Manager Elizabeth A. Dragon told The Sentinel earlier this month that she became aware of the organization when the city was considering whether to expand the recreation center to house the Keene Senior Center. She said she found the lack of a formal agreement “concerning.”
City officials proposed formalizing the arrangement in writing and instituting a $600 monthly rent to cover expenses like heat, electricity and garbage removal, she said. Project Share countered with $300, which Dragon said the city rejected.
The news that Project Share expected to be out of the space after January generated a strong response. The Sentinel’s Aug. 17 report on the topic drew 170 comments, and more than 290 people signed a Change.org petition titled “Keep Project Share Rent Free.”
The topic was subsequently added to the agenda for Thursday’s meeting of the City Council’s finance committee.
On Thursday, Dragon and Bohannon recommended continuing Project Share’s current rent-free arrangement until late January, giving the organization time to start the process of requesting financial support from the city as an “outside agency” — the avenue by which The Community Kitchen, Southwestern Community Services, the Hundred Nights shelter and other local nonprofit organizations ask for contributions out of the city budget each year.
“So what we’re proposing is … basically a status quo until they’re able to go through the same process,” Dragon said. That process begins in the fall, when city staff meet with agencies that plan to seek support, she said. The following spring, a committee makes a recommendation after evaluating the groups' financial statements, impact on the community and other factors.
Ultimately, the full City Council decides which agencies to fund, at what amounts, as part of its annual budget process.
The Council’s finance committee adopted Dragon’s recommendation but extended the rent-free window until June 30. The city’s fiscal year, when funding for outside agencies would become available, begins July 1.
The committee’s recommendation now goes to the full council for a vote. The next council meeting is Sept. 5.
At Thursday’s meeting, Catozzi told committee members that her mother, Beverly Richmond, and another woman, Hazel Thresher, founded Project Share in 1969.
The organization’s charitable giving used to be open to all children of low income in the county, according to Catozzi, but shifted to focus on grandparents who were raising their grandkids. She said holiday help was not as available for such families.
The organization serves about 250 to 300 kids each year, she said.
Several other people at Thursday’s meeting voiced support for keeping Project Share open, citing its charitable work and describing it as a place where people of modest means can buy affordable clothes.
After the meeting, Catozzi said she was grateful for the outpouring of online support. “We didn’t realize we had so many supporters,” she said.