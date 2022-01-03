Just days before Christmas, Isaiah Prevost’s life came to a halt.
The 15-year-old Keene resident suffered severe injuries after surviving a rollover crash with five of his friends in Spofford on Dec. 21. Since then, he’s been in the ICU of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, with a long road to recovery ahead of him.
“The doctors are really hesitant to give us a [prognosis] right now,” said Leah Prevost, his older sister, also of Keene. “Now they are saying take it day by day.”
While Isaiah wasn’t the only one in the crash to be taken to the hospital, he has the most serious injuries, according to Leah.
He broke a hip and a femur, shattered multiple growth plates and has bruising around his heart, lungs, stomach and liver. Isaiah also has a laceration to one of his lungs and liver, which doctors say will eventually heal on their own, Leah said.
A few days into his hospital stay, Isaiah had a nine-hour surgery to repair the plates in his hips, with another procedure needed in the future.
“He’s pretty tiny for his age, so he kind of got beat up,” Leah said.
His friend Griffin Murray, who also was involved in the crash, is still in Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s ICU, too, Leah said. The fellow Keene High School student — whose older sister, Logan Symonds, is Leah’s best friend — had part of his colon and bowel removed, and doctors need to go back in because he has a blockage in his colon. Griffin has feeding tubes for now to get him the nourishment he needs.
Isaiah and Griffin, also of Keene, are awake and alert, with hopes of leaving the ICU within the next week, according to Leah.
The other kids in the crash with injuries were also taken to the hospital, but have since been sent home, she added.
Isaiah is making small improvements every day, but once he’s released from the ICU, his life won’t return to normal.
“He just has so many broken bones,” Leah said, “and he’s not going to be able to walk for two to four months.”
Leah has been keeping tabs on Isaiah through her parents, who have been driving back and forth from Keene to Lebanon to stay with him in his hospital room.
She set up a GoFundMe page to help them with medical and travel expenses, with just over $17,000 raised of her $50,000 goal as of Sunday morning. A benefit with a $5 admission is also planned for him on Jan. 30 at Keene’s Gordon-Bissell American Legion Post 4 from 1 to 5 p.m.
“I know [my parents] were telling us that just a flight to Lebanon is like $20,000,” Leah said. “They have health insurance, but still not all of it is covered.”
Leah has been able to talk with Isaiah on the phone a few times, but that can be hard for Isaiah, and it was especially so in the first few days of his hospitalization.
Because of the medications he was on, she explained, he was only staying awake for short periods, and when he’d wake up he’d “be super confused.”
Now, he’s able to retain the realities of his situation, but that doesn’t make it any easier.
The hope is for Isaiah to leave the ICU by the end of the week and move into a rehabilitation center in Concord, according to Leah. There, he’ll learn how to walk again, which will likely take months.
“He’s pretty sad right now. He’s young and he’s kind of realizing he’s not going back to school and this will be his life for a little bit,” Leah said. “He’s sad and he’s in a lot of pain.”