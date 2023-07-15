If you’re trying to define “multitalented,” Keene resident Aaliyah Tacy is a good example.
Tacy has acted, sung and plays softball for the Greater Keene Women’s Softball Association. But her true passion is auto racing at Winchester’s Monadnock Speedway, where she drives a custom-built 1998 Honda Civic sporting Batman’s bat signal.
And she’s only 17 years old.
“I’ve been racing for three years now and started out in enduros [auto racing],” Tacy said Tuesday night, recounting her time on the track from her living room.
Tacy described enduro racing as a cross “between a demolition derby and a regular race,” where racecar drivers compete by driving around an oval track similar to stock car races. But unlike stock car sports such as NASCAR, enduro contestants don’t make pit stops if they hit fellow drivers except for if they suffer serious crashes or if they run into mechanical failures.
In her first time enduro racing, Tacy said she experienced some of those failures as her car seemed to fall apart. The Keene High School student, then 14, had been invited to try the style of auto racing by track officials when she expressed interest while visiting Monadnock Speedway. The racetrack claims to be the birthplace of enduro racing.
“I’ve gone to the races many, many times in my life since before I could walk, and ... we’d love it; it’s kind of like a family thing,” Tacy said, gesturing to her mom, Jenna, who was sitting on the living room couch. “My mom didn’t know about it until my grandfather [the late Colin Quigley, who lived in Winchester] showed us the track.”
Track officials found Tacy a car with a standard transmission to drive, but she was inexperienced with how standard cars worked. In fact, she’d never driven any car before. So, Mike Green, Monadnock Speedway’s race director, took Jenna’s truck, which also had a standard transmission, onto the track so Tacy could learn how to operate a stick shift.
“It was like two weeks before the races, and I was so scared,” Tacy recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God, what am I doing?’ ”
But racers Kimmy Rivet and Beth McTaggert showed her the ropes, and she took to the vehicle like a duck to water, “overflowing with joy” about starting racing.
The serious mechanical issues happened in her first-ever race, when the car she was piloting in competition with about 70 other drivers quickly ran amok with problems, leading her to think the vehicle had caught on fire.
“Both of my tires popped, then something in my suspension snapped,” Tacy said. “My radiator cap flew off, so there was a bunch of smoke coming up, and [officials] had been warning me for a week, ‘You could catch on fire.’ ”
But when she slowed into the grass in the center of the track and was pulled out of the vehicle, she was already excited for her next race.
The thrill of enduro racing was a change of pace from her other hobbies. Up until 2020 when she began racing, she had played softball for the Junior SwampBats, but as an alternate, so it was rare that she was in the game.
She’s also performed on stage as an actor and singer for school productions like “Snapshots” in her freshman year at Keene High and in a rendition of “Mamma Mia!” for the Keene Lions Club, and has sung in Keene High’s choir.
Of those, though, it was singing that she found a way to intersect with racing. Randy Wheelock, Monadnock Speedway’s announcer, saw a video that Jenna shared on social media in May of her daughter singing a solo during a Keene High production titled, “Nostalgia.”
The speedway had been searching for someone to sing the National Anthem at the start of each race and had previously used an audio recording, and Wheelock was drawn to Tacy’s vocal abilities. She enthusiastically accepted the offer after she returned from a study abroad trip in Europe she had taken near the end of her junior year of high school.
“I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve wanted to do this since I started,’ ” the rising senior said. “I had this idea for years and was going to ask if my choir could do it, but never got around to it since we were so busy.”
Her first performance at the track was a race June 3, and she hopes to sing at the speedway for as long as she’s there. She’s also been asked to sing the anthem at the demolition derby at this year’s Cheshire Fair in Swanzey, according to Jenna.
“One thing I’ve always told her growing up [is] she has always been able to do anything she wants,” said Jenna, a service adviser at the Walier Chevrolet dealership in Keene. “And then I have always said to her, ‘As long as you’re progressing, stay in it. But if you ever reach a plateau, find something else.’
“[Progressing is] kind of where she’s at now with racing where she is still learning so much every time, every day.”
Enduro racing has also motivated Tacy’s interest in becoming a professional racecar builder. She hopes to attend the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima to study in its high-performance motorsports technology program, which claims to be the first such college program in the country.
“I want to learn how to build NASCAR vehicles, or stock cars, but they build the frame from scratch,” Tacy said. “It sounds really cool, like putting puzzle pieces together.”
Until then, she’s learning all the foundational automotive mechanic skills she expects she’ll need, like welding, at Swanzey auto shop Rollin Wrenches. She works as an apprentice there, detailing cars, repairing suspensions and engines and diagnosing tire troubles.
Tacy’s apprenticeship helps her take stock of her own vehicle, the 1998 Honda Civic she uses each week Monadnock Speedway holds a race. She bought the car for just $40 but has invested much more into rehabilitating it for the racetrack, with a lot of trial and error of trying different parts.
“It was a pain in the butt to build and took a lot of money, sweat and confusion, buying the wrong parts and having to buy them over and over again,” Tacy said.
But the finished product has garnered her something of a local fandom with children spectating in the stands, who seek out her bat signal and the car’s No. 80 as it rounds the raceway at high speeds.
Seeing their delight, Tacy can’t help but think back to the years her grandfather brought her to the speedway, when she, too, was one of those kids looking for her favorite racers.
“Now, I’m that person,” she says of being behind the wheel.
