As Keene moves forward with plans for two more roundabouts on Winchester Street, Sandri Companies has withdrawn its request to build a new driveway from its convenience store and gas station at the intersection with Key Road, saying it plans to oppose the project entirely.
During Monday’s meeting of the city’s planning board, members unanimously approved the withdrawal of Sandri’s request.
The board did not discuss the reasons for the withdrawal, and no representatives from Sandri spoke. But the vote comes less than a week after an attorney for Sandri threatened legal action if Keene moves ahead with eminent domain proceedings that would take a small portion of the company’s property. This would force Sandri to close one of the two driveways that provide access to the store and gas station from Winchester Street.
In an interview Tuesday morning, Sandri President Michael Behn said the store stands to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars if the project goes through.
He said the city offered three alternative designs to offset the loss of the north entrance, “none of which were good.” Behn said the company initially took the city up on its offer to file one of them with the planning board, but does not see any point to it now.
“We decided our best option is to oppose the project completely,” he said, adding that Sandri is prepared to oppose the project up to the N.H. Supreme Court if necessary.
As part of a larger reconstruction project along Winchester Street, the city has proposed turning the intersection of Winchester Street, Key Road and the Riverside Plaza into a roundabout in an effort to decrease traffic delays in the area. To widen the intersection to accommodate the roundabout, Keene must acquire portions of 333 and 345 Winchester St. — the locations of Chipotle and Sandri/Sunoco, respectively. 333 Winchester St. is owned by Keene Retail.
Last month, the planning board discussed Sandri’s request to construct the new driveway from its property to Old Key Road, a one-way street running between Key Road and Winchester Street.
“We did sign [the application] thinking, ‘What are we going to do if we don’t do that?’ “ Behn during the November planning board meeting. “It doesn’t mean we think this project will work, or this plan will work at all. We think it’s going to basically kill the value of this location.”
City officials have said that negotiations with Sandri and Keene Retail have been unsuccessful and are currently considering whether to initiate the eminent domain process. This refers to the procedure by which a government takes land by force as long as it’s for public use and taken in exchange for fair compensation.
The matter will be up for discussion before the City Council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee Tuesday evening.
During a discussion before the full council last Thursday, lawyers representing both property owners expressed concerns about the compensation that was being offered, which Sandri attorney Michael Hanley described as “absurdly low.” They also said the companies take issue with the project itself, which both Hanley and Keene Retail Attorney Steve Clark said won’t address problems with traffic congestion.
Behn said Tuesday Keene offered Sandri $14,000 for the area by the driveway, which he said does not account for the economic impact of removing that entrance to the store.
Last month, Behn had said Sandri Cos. did not have plans to take legal action. But during last week’s meeting, Hanley said the company would fight any eminent domain proceedings in superior court.
“The impact of the proposal will be to turn the convenience store into an inconvenience store,” Hanley told the council.
The $4.27 million project, 80 percent of which is set to funded by the state, would also involve building a roundabout at the intersection of Winchester, Island and Pearl streets, as well as replacing the Island Street bridge. The city needs to gain access to 12 properties to complete the project. Seven had agreed as of last week’s council meeting, said City Engineer Don Lussier.
Keene Mayor George Hansel, who is also a member of the planning board, said Sandri is still able to bring the driveway proposal back to the table if it chooses to do so.
“There’s nothing stopping them from resubmitting the application at a later time,” he said.
Behn on Tuesday said the company’s opposition to the roundabout project is not just about the business impact. He said Sandri also feels it will not solve the core problem of large amounts of traffic entering Winchester Street from commercial areas on either side.
“We think the solution is to give consumers another way out of those two pools of traffic,” he said, referring to the Key Road and Walmart shopping areas.
Sentinel staff writer Paul Cuno-Booth contributed reporting.