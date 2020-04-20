It was around the time that Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra announced the country would be going into full lockdown that Quinn Williston realized he’d better try to get home as soon as possible.
Williston, a 17-year-old from Keene who had been in Lima since last summer participating in the Rotary’s Youth Exchange program, began the repatriation process by registering with the U.S. embassy in mid-March. He thought he’d be on his way back to New Hampshire soon, but he was stranded in Peru a little longer than he would have hoped.
For the better part of a month, Williston was stuck indoors as the Peruvian government implemented increasingly strict measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
First, a lockdown was put into effect, and Williston said the military was out to enforce it. Then gender-based restrictions came into play, he said. Men were allowed out only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while women could leave the home on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. No one could go out on Sundays.
Finally, after three weeks, he got the email he had been waiting for — there was a seat reserved for him on a plane back to the U.S. on April 6.
Under lockdown
Williston had expected to stay in Lima until June. First traveling to Argentina, this was his second trip abroad through the Rotary club.
In the Southern Hemisphere, autumn begins in March and so does the school year. Williston said he was expecting to start classes around the time the lockdown was imposed, but they were postponed until March 30.
Williston recalls Vizcarra appearing on television about 8 p.m. on March 15, a Sunday, to announce that he would be placing the country under lockdown, effective four hours later. Residents of Peru were allowed out of their homes only between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. to complete essential tasks, he said, and all the country’s borders closed.
And the government wasn’t taking the lockdown lightly. Williston said even those who were out for legitimate reasons sometimes found themselves in trouble.
“About every minute a patrol car would pass. They were very, very strict,” Williston recalled. “One person could go out, per family, to get groceries or go to the bank, but people would get arrested even for doing that ... I think I almost got arrested three times for walking the dog. Luckily I didn’t.”
Williston had been taking dance classes and going to the gym regularly but wasn’t able to anymore. He joked that he still got lots of exercise because he lived in a large apartment building with lots of stairs.
A couple of weeks later, Vizcarra announced the gender-based movement restrictions. (They were cancelled about a week after taking effect, after Williston had returned home.)
Coincidentally, Williston wasn’t the only family member in Peru at the time. His 18-year-old brother had been traveling in South America at the time, having started in January, and was in Cusco, Peru, when the lockdown went into effect. He had intended to do volunteer work there.
The elder Williston brother, who asked not to be named, said Cusco isn’t quite as populated as Lima, and the lockdown wasn’t as heavily enforced. He was able to get a flight home on March 28, more than a week before Quinn.
Waiting for news
After deciding to return to New Hampshire, Williston was told to sign up with the American Citizens Services office at the U.S. embassy in Lima, which helps U.S. citizens who find themselves in emergency situations while abroad. He gave them his name and passport information and told them he was trying to get back to the U.S.
The office sent him daily updates, including how many Americans were being transported back to the U.S. each day, Williston said, but he never got any information about when he might be able to catch a flight home.
Fortunately, Williston said, he was staying with a well-provisioned host family that was able to live comfortably during the crisis. Peru has high levels of poverty, and many people in the area were facing a greater challenge than he and his host family, he said.
Meanwhile, his own family was working to get both brothers back home to Keene. Jan Lyndes, their mother, said the worst part was the lack of control.
“We were buying tickets left and right to try to get them out,” she said. “But then the tickets would be canceled and the airport would be shut down. So it really did take the repatriation flights to get them out. There was nothing we could do as individual citizens to get them out.”
Though he wasn’t stressing too much, Williston eagerly awaited news about his trip home. His brother, he knew, had gone home, and he was sure that meant he’d get information about his own flight soon. But that didn’t happen as quickly as he hoped.
While he was waiting, Williston tried another option: He contacted the office of U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan. That’s when the ball finally started rolling.
Williston said he got in touch with Elise Britton, director of constituent services for Hassan’s office, who helped him navigate the process of getting home while keeping his mother updated every step of the way.
“This was actually a lifesaver,” Williston said. “... [Britton] was a very sweet lady who was very committed, and she even ended up putting in a word telling Maggie Hassan specifically about my case, and Maggie Hassan spoke directly with the State Department. This is about three weeks of me waiting, and about three days afterward is when I got my flight.”
Because Peru’s borders were closed, Williston had to depart from a hanger used by the U.S. government at a Peruvian air base, he said. On the Monday he left, a bus drove Williston to the outskirts of Lima.
When he arrived at the hangar, he and the other travelers were seated in spaced-out chairs, where they waited for their passports to be stamped and for a K9 unit to inspect their luggage. He said it was similar to what he would have gone through in a normal airport.
“They kind of brought the airport to us,” he said. “After the whole process, we finally boarded the plane.”
Hours later, the plane landed at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Williston and some other passengers rented a car and drove to Baltimore/Washington International Airport, where he caught a flight to Manchester. His mom met him at the airport.
On April 7, after three weeks of waiting, Williston was finally home.
Lyndes said she was relieved once both her sons were back in the States, and knew then that everything was going to be all right.
“It’s nice when they’re actually back and you’re able to see them,” she said.