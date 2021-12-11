A Stoddard man recently won big in the N.H. Lottery, and the Keene convenience store that sold him the ticket got a reward, too.
Gordon Jennison bought the $100,000 winning ticket from T-Bird Mini Mart at 465 West St., according to a news release Friday from the N.H. Lottery. Jennison claimed his prize, which was part of the $20 Million Dollar Multiplier scratch ticket game, at the lottery headquarters in Concord on Nov. 1.
As a reward for selling the winning ticket, the state lottery commission presented T-Bird Mini Mart, located in the Hannaford Plaza, with a $1,000 retailer incentive check on Friday, Dec. 3.