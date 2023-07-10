20230711-LOC-Mason Library

On July 1, Keene State College's Mason Library joined three other campuses, University of New Hampshire in Durham and in Manchester and Plymouth University in offering free borrowing services to all New Hampshire residents.

 Courtesy of Keene State College

Keene State College’s Mason Library is offering free borrowing services to all New Hampshire residents, according to Celia Rabinowitz, the library’s director. The initiative, which was announced in a news release from Keene State College Monday, also took effect on July 1 at three other University System of New Hampshire libraries: the University of New Hampshire in Durham and in Manchester, and Plymouth University.

