Keene State College’s Mason Library is offering free borrowing services to all New Hampshire residents, according to Celia Rabinowitz, the library’s director.The initiative, which was announced in a news release from Keene State College Monday, also took effect on July 1 at three other University System of New Hampshire libraries: the University of New Hampshire in Durham and in Manchester, and Plymouth University.
"We just thought it would be a really great way for us to extend those services and demonstrate a way in which we’re committed to supporting everyone who lives in New Hampshire,” Rabinowitz said.
With or without a card, residents have had access to campus reading rooms, public computers, microfiche and microfilm scanners, Rabinowitz said in the news release. With the addition of free borrowing, residents have more opportunities for research, education and continued learning.
The idea to make borrowing free on the university campuses first came about when Rabinowitz met with directors of the other three libraries six or eight months ago, she said.
She said there were two reasons that motivated the four library directors to push for this service: the decreased use of the library's print collection and the commitment to provide free services for every state resident.
“We have great print collections. We want them to get used and we started from there,” Rabinowitz said.
The Mason Library has more than 220,000 volumes, including archives, special collections, content for kids and teens, music, audiobooks, online resources, periodicals and videos, according to a news release from Keene State College.
Each campus also has its own unique collection, such as the Charles and Judith Hildebrandt Collection at Keene State that residents now have free access to. The collection, which is an approximately-7,000-item collection supports research and study done through the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Rabinowitz said.
“It is a collection that has been built mostly from donations from scholars and other folks … There are primarily adult and scholarly materials, but there’s a children’s book as well and some DVDs, and so that is a pretty unique collection in this part of New Hampshire,” Rabinowitz said.
The college and Keene Public Library have shared a system for 30 years, so every person who is a public library card holder is automatically in the Mason Library system.
The Mason Library is open to the public all the time, “but up until now, we’ve had a charge for folks who don’t live in Keene,” Rabinowitz said. The same was true for residents living near the other three campuses, but not in same the city or town.
Under the new initiative, any New Hampshire resident above 18 years can now go to any of the four campus libraries and get a free library card, Rabinowitz said.
“All we’re asking for is an ID and something with an address on it,” Rabinowitz said.
Residents under 18 can receive a card with a signature from a parent or guardian.
There are no late fees on returns for New Hampshire resident borrowers, according to the Mason Library's updated website. However, there may be charges for damage or loss.
The loans, however, are not interlibrary, she added. The card issued by Keene State College is for the Mason Library only. Items borrowed from Keene State College must be returned to the Mason Library and not to other participating libraries.
Only Keene Public Library can issue a transferable card that can work at both Keene Public and the Mason Library. Non-Keene residents will still have to pay for a card from the Keene Public Library.
Rabinowitz hopes that the new borrowing scheme will incentivize people visiting from outside Keene to stop at the Mason Library and take advantage of its collection.
