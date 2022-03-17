Keene State College is honoring six women, all of whom have focused on health and wellness issues, with its 32nd annual President’s Outstanding Women of New Hampshire awards, the college announced Wednesday.
According to a news release from Keene State, this year’s honorees are: Jeanelle Boyer, Donna L. Coty, Mary E. Curtin Pierce, Kirsten Durzy, Sara Getchell and Tricia J. Zahn. They will be honored at an awards ceremony scheduled for Thursday, March 24, at 6 p.m., in the Mabel Brown Room of the Young Student Center.
Coty, who died last year at the age of 60, is posthumously receiving the President’s Award for Distinguished Service, which is “the highest honor” a Keene State staff member can receive, according to the release.
“Donna Coty devoted her professional life to improving the health and well-being of others, including during her tenure as coordinator of the simulation lab for the Keene State Nursing Program,” the release says, quoting from the award citation based on comments from colleagues and family. “... She left an indelible mark not only at the College, but through her distinguished career in home-care nursing.”
According to Coty’s obituary, she came to Keene State in 2017 after a working as a traveling nurse in ICUs nationwide, as an ICU nurse at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough and more than two decades providing in-home care for New England Life Care.
Another Keene State employee, Boyer, is being honored with the Keene State College Faculty/Staff Award. She is an associate professor of public health and co-chairs Keene State’s COVID Leadership Team, which directs pandemic-related decision-making on campus. She has also helped lead Keene State’s COVID-19 wastewater testing project, which detects the novel coronavirus in sewage at Keene State and in the surrounding community.
Curtin Pierce, an infection preventionist at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, is sharing the Monadnock Region Award with Zahn, the director of the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network, which oversees the region’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
At Cheshire Medical, Curtin Pierce works to protect patients and staff from hospital-acquired infections, according to the release, which says she has also played a critical role in the hospital’s COVID-19 response. Zahn is also a Cheshire Medical Center employee, working as the director of community strategic partnerships at the hospital’s Center for Population Health in addition to leading the area’s COVID vaccine rollout.
Durzy is this year’s State of New Hampshire Awardee and serves on the Governor’s COVID-19 Equity Response Team, according to the release from Keene State. As the leader of the Vaccine Equity Branch, Durzy “has championed the needs of disproportionately affected and historically marginalized groups,” the release says.
Finally, Getchell is the Keene State College Student Award winner. A senior from Merrimack studying elementary education, she has played a key role in bringing the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement to Keene State, the release says. This nonprofit group, named for one of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, seeks to create safer schools and communities by promoting nurturing and healing love.
The awards ceremony next Thursday is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. To register for the event, or view a livestream on the day of, visit www.keene.edu/campus/diversity/women.