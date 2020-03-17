Keene State College students will no longer return to campus next month, after a faculty member tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, President Melinda Treadwell announced in a video address sent to faculty, staff and students Tuesday night. The message will also be sent to parents, according to college spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte.
“I have promised you throughout my time as your president that I will speak with you frankly and urgently when I believe information is important to share," Treadwell said in the address. "A short time ago, I was contacted that we have a positive COVID-19 case.”
Treadwell said the faculty member has been in care in a hospital in Massachusetts; information was not immediately available Tuesday night about whether she is still there.
The college was alerted by the employee's health care provider earlier in the day that the testing was being done, Treadwell told The Sentinel.
She said the employee had recently traveled to an area at higher risk for COVID-19 and was showing symptoms of the disease.
Prior to learning of the test results, the college alerted 66 people who could have potentially had contact with her as a precaution, in accordance with recommendations from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, Treadwell said.
Last week, amid growing concerns about the contagious respiratory disease that has become a global pandemic, Keene State had announced the suspension of all face-to-face classes until after spring break. On-campus instruction was slated to resume April 6.
Declaring that Keene State is entering "an extended curtailment," Treadwell said in her address that students will be asked not to return to campus April 5 as planned, and said faculty and staff will increasingly be working remotely.
"For our seniors, for our students, I am so sorry that this is the message I’m delivering to you," Treadwell said.
"For our athletes, for our graduates, I am deeply, deeply hurt that I can’t welcome you back to complete your final year of competition and study with us at Keene State at this moment," she added. "I hope that this will change, and I assure you that every effort that we have is to make absolutely sure that your academic and student experience provides a sense of community that you have come to know here at Keene State even if we’re not here on this campus together.”
Treadwell closed the message by saying she would have more information in the coming days, when she has a greater understanding of the potential long-term implications.
"Until then, please know I care deeply about all of you, and please do take good care, and I will see you soon," she said.