Keene State College will offer new majors and minors for the fall semester.
The new majors consist of legal studies, construction management, sustainability studies, construction management, STEM for educators, neuroscience and public health with an addiction focus.
For minors, the college will be adding campaigns and elections, data analytics and sport and exercise psychology.
The college plans to reopen its campus in the fall, with between 853 and 887 students slated to enroll in the freshman class, President Melinda Treadwell said previously.
Students may need to return in waves, and courses could be a mix of in-person and online, to limit the spread of COVID-19.
More information on the new programs can be found on Keene State’s website, keene.edu.