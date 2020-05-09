Keene State College is laying the groundwork to welcome students, faculty and staff back to campus in the fall.
“We’re getting ready to re-open the doors to Keene State’s warm and welcoming community, and we will do it safely,” President Melinda Treadwell said in a news release Friday.
The other members of the University System of New Hampshire, in addition to the state’s community college system, also announced on Friday their intention to reopen in the fall.
Keene State is working with partners, including the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, to develop evidence-based plans to reopen campus, according to the release.
Treadwell has also convened a task force of Keene State medical experts, faculty and staff to consider aspects of the reopening plan, including COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, physical distancing and frequent cleaning and disinfecting.
Keene State plans to offer remote learning opportunities to students who aren’t able to return to campus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
If the pandemic forces the college to delay or change its resumption of campus life, the college will offer either a “bridge period” of remote learning or a blend of on-campus and remote classes, the release said.
Keene State announced on March 18, in the middle of its spring break, that students would finish the spring semester remotely due to concerns about COVID-19. The news came on the heels of a faculty member testing positive for the disease.