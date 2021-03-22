The Keene State College Wellness Center will host a memorial event tonight in honor of the more than half a million Americans who died from COVID-19.
The “A Year of COVID” event will mark the passing of one year since the coronavirus outbreak was officially declared a pandemic. Those who attend the event will be able to dedicate a luminary to someone or something that they lost during the COVID crisis, which will be displayed along Appian Way at the college.
"While persevering and optimism are essential aspects of resilience, so is acknowledging loss and allowing yourself to grieve," said Cynthia Cheshire, director and campus minister at the Newman Center, in an email.
"My hope is that participants can take this time — even just in the time it takes them to walk up or down Appian Way — to let out those feelings of, 'Gosh, things are so different. I really miss hugs. I really miss friends. I really miss my Grandma.'"
In addition to the placing of luminaries, there will also be music and a reading of the names of the dead by campus and community leaders. This part of the event will take place between 5 and 6 p.m. in front of the Student Center, Cheshire said.
Masks will be required during the event and at all time while people are on the Keene State College campus. Due to the pandemic, all buildings on campus are closed to the public.
The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Cheshire at cynthia.cheshire@keene.edu.