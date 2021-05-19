Keene State College students graduating May 29 will be able to have two guests with them, a revision of a previous decision that allowed no outside guests, President Melinda Treadwell wrote in an email to students Tuesday.
“Keene State continues to follow the science during the COVID-19 pandemic, consider guidance from medical experts, and watch case rates closely, as we have over several months,” Treadwell wrote. “We also have heard from students that they wish to have family or friends join them in person for Commencement — a wish that we also share.”
She added that the decision to allow up two guests was based on “the most recent review of COVID-19 data along with public health guidance and our ability to host the event outside.” Keene State’s commencement is scheduled for Saturday, May 29, at 1 p.m. on Fiske Quad on the northeast side of campus.
Guests who attend the ceremony will be required to provide proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test result from a test taken on or after May 24, or proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Treadwell’s email. All students at the event also will need to be up to date on their biweekly COVID-19 testing, Treadwell wrote.
Additionally, everyone in attendance will be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, and keep at least 3 feet of distance between themselves. The college will provide additional details on commencement check-in procedures in the coming days, Treadwell said.
After a semester-high 61 active cases were reported last week, the number has dropped to 24 cases as of the college’s daily COVID-19 report on Tuesday.
Keene State initially announced in early March that it would hold an in-person graduation ceremony but would not allow any outside guests. In Treadwell’s email to students Tuesday, she apologized for the timing of the change in policy.
“We recognize that this is a late change and regret any adverse impact on the plans that you or your families have made,” she wrote. “Again, details to help your guests plan for the day will be coming soon.”
She added that any graduates who change their mind about attending commencement based on Tuesday’s announcement have until Monday at 5 p.m. to notify the college they plan to attend the ceremony.
On May 29, Keene State's campus will be open only to graduates, their two guests and select college community members who are regularly tested for COVID-19 on campus, and will re-open to the public at 5 p.m. that day. A livestream, the link for which will be posted at www.keene.edu on the morning of May 29, will be available for anyone who cannot attend in person.