Keene State College is suspending all face-to-face classes after next week's spring break until April due to coronavirus concerns, according to a campus-wide email Wednesday night from President Melinda Treadwell.
No presumed or confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 had been reported in the Monadnock Region as of Wednesday night. A student at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School is being tested for the disease — prompting the Swanzey school to close for Thursday to allow for cleaning and disinfection — but the results are pending.
"My obligation as your President is first to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the students, faculty, and staff, and the residents of the region," Treadwell said in the email.
Anyone who has not traveled to an area at high-risk for COVID-19 can return to Keene State's campus after spring break, which begins next week. But on-campus instruction will not resume until April 6.
The decision comes after days of discussion with other university system and state leaders, the email states.
Students and professors will maintain academic progress through other learning options, which were not specified in the email. Further information on individual courses will be given to students by their professors.
"... our academic and business planning during these upcoming weeks will ensure that our College will be positioned to continue delivering our academic programs with integrity despite COVID-19 or other public health emergencies long into the future," the email states.
The college has also heightened precautions under its travel policy, requiring all domestic and international travel — including cruise ships — to be registered. The email states this will help the college preserve public safety.