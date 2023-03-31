For the Keene State College women's soccer team and greater campus community, Thursday evening was a time of remembering, rather than mourning, a student athlete who died from injuries she suffered in a motor vehicle crash last week.
Students and faculty filled the Mabel Brown Room of the student center to standing-room-only to pay tribute to Kelsey Mayer. Teammates, relatives and friends reminisced fondly of her as a companion and tenacious soccer player.
Speaking before several hundred people, women's soccer Coach Sarah Testo expressed admiration for Mayer's perseverance, highlighting that she was the first walk-on to make the roster in more than 20 years. She said Mayer, who was a defender, had a consistently strong work ethic that inspired her teammates.
"We took a couple days off from practicing, and I said to the team, 'Girls, when do we want to get back into practicing?' " Testo said. "I asked myself, 'What would Kelsey want for us? Would she want us to go back to practice?' And the girls looked at me and said, 'Yep.' "
Mayer, an 18-year-old freshman from Concord, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze west on Route 9 in Stoddard on March 23 when it struck a tractor-trailer that was preparing to back into a logging site, according to N.H. State Police. First responders arrived at the scene around 4:40 a.m., a news release from Stoddard Fire & Rescue said.
Mayer and her passenger, Allison M. Yanski, 19, also a Keene State student from Concord, had to be extricated from the car, police said. Mayer was taken by ambulance to Concord Hospital, but died of her injuries. Yanski was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene with serious injuries and later released.
The crash came just two weeks before Mayer was to celebrate her 19th birthday, according to information Keene State College posted on Instagram memorializing her.
Yanski, a sophomore midfielder on the women's soccer team, appeared at Thursday's remembrance with her family. She described her friend to the audience as having the "most contagious smile, laugh, and she really cared about everybody." She also said Mayer could be competitive.
"Her parents can back me up on this — you don't argue with her because it's her way or the highway," Yanski said to some laughter. "Eleven years of being best friends, and we did everything together. We worked at the dog kennel together, soccer for so many years, and we went to the same college together."
Yanski stood between two easels displaying photo collages of Mayer with family and among friends. One photo appeared to show Mayer at her high school graduation with a cap bearing the words "Keene State." Another pictured her at a beach, while one showed her holding a baby as she wore a wide smile.
Yanski was surrounded by teammates, each sharing an anecdote about their late friend and fellow team member. More than 12 students told tales of Mayer making them laugh, always looking out for them and as someone they regularly spotted at the gym.
Following their farewells, the room observed a moment of silence. Then, an open-mic moment allowed Allison Yanski's family a chance to honor Mayer. Yanski's father, Alan, said his family has been friends with the Mayer family all of Kelsey Mayer's life. Alan said he considered her like another daughter, with her sometimes calling him "Dad."
"The other night I had a dream about Kelsey; she was a lot younger, she was laughing and talking and making a lot of wisecracks," Alan Yanski said. "In my dream I'm looking at her, knowing [the crash is] going to happen, and I gave her a big hug, and she gave me a big hug back. And it just felt so real."
On a table bearing Mayer's No. 23 soccer jersey and bouquets of flowers, a box was set up for people to deposit cards celebrating her life.
Jennifer Ferrell, Keene State's associate vice president of student engagement, said the overwhelming turnout to Mayer's memorial gathering epitomizes a strong bond she feels the campus body holds.
"I would wager that we had over 500 individuals, ... and I would say that is an exact representation of the Keene State community coming together at any time when there are challenges or hardships," Ferrell said after the memorial concluded.
Testo, the women's soccer coach, told the audience the memories shared Thursday are tantamount to the positive spirit Mayer often had.
"Some of those stories I've never even heard before; we're going to miss her every day," Testo said. "Nobody's going to wear No. 23 for a while."
