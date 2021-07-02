Keene State College has reached a settlement agreement stemming from a March 2020 incident in a dorm that ended in police using force to arrest two students.
Under the agreement, signed at the end of May, Ndeye “Khady” Badiane and Tyler Clavelle waive all claims against Keene State related to the incident. The college agreed to provide around $42,000 between the two of them in services, forgiven debt and direct payments.
The agreement states that it “is a compromise of disputed claims” that allows both sides to avoid litigation, and “should not be construed as an admission of fault or assumption of responsibility by either Party.”
Badiane and Clavelle, who are Black, previously told The Sentinel that they thought college staff and police could have de-escalated at multiple points, and said the force used was excessive. They also said they felt their race and Clavelle’s gender identity affected how they were treated.
Keene Police Chief Steven Russo said the force used was “reasonable and necessary due to the active resistance of the suspects.” Keene State President Melinda Treadwell has said that she did not see any evidence of bias after reviewing the case.
Badiane and Clavelle, her fiancé, were enrolled at Keene State at the time of the incident, in which a residence director prevented Clavelle — who identifies as nonbinary but uses he/him pronouns — from using a women’s restroom in Badiane’s dorm, which he said he felt more comfortable in.
After a heated back-and-forth, the RD told Clavelle to leave the building. When he refused — he told The Sentinel he wanted to stay with Badiane, who was sick — a campus safety officer called Keene police. Clavelle continued to argue, leading the two responding officers to arrest him, according to police reports and past interviews with the couple.
Clavelle tensed up when the officers went for his arms and slid down to the floor. Clavelle said he felt an officer’s hand on his neck; the officer wrote in a report that he tried to use his thumb on a pressure point behind the ear. Badiane, who said she feared Clavelle was being choked, ran into one of the officers, knocking them to the floor.
The campus safety officer pulled Badiane off. Soon after, multiple additional police officers arrived and brought Badiane down to the ground — without warning, she said. The officers said she kicked one of them and nearly knocked another down the stairs, which she denied. Badiane said her shoulder was dislocated during the arrest.
Originally charged with several misdemeanors including resisting arrest, Clavelle and Badiane each pleaded guilty to a noncriminal, violation-level offense of that charge.
Badiane had gone public about the incident with a social media post in January, after, she said, being unsatisfied with the college’s response. The case sparked pushback from some Keene State students and staff, who publicly demonstrated in support of the couple during spring semester.
The N.H. Union Leader first reported on the settlement, which The Sentinel obtained Thursday through a public-records request.
The agreement contains a non-disparagement clause that bars Badiane and Clavelle from saying anything that would “damage or lower the reputation” of the college, and in an addendum they agree to stop “all efforts to publicize” the March 2020 incident. The agreement also required the disabling of a GoFundMe that Badiane set up for legal fees, which had raised more than $10,000 and contained a now-deleted account of the incident.
Badiane declined to comment Thursday.
According to the settlement, Keene State can make the following public statement: “Keene State College and two former students, Khady Badiane and Tyler Clavelle, have mutually agreed to resolve their differences without litigation. All involved recognize it is most beneficial for everyone to conclude this case. This outcome is mutually acceptable to both the students and KSC.”
Under the agreement, Keene State waives all debt the two owe, amounting to $8,403 for Badiane and $14,375 for Clavelle; agrees to pay Badiane $5,000 to make up for lost wages and Clavelle the same amount “for future educational or other personal advancement opportunities”; and says it will provide certain services valued at approximately $4,700 for each of them. The nature of those services was redacted from the version of the agreement provided to The Sentinel to protect their privacy, according to college spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte.
The college also agreed to provide Badiane with remote instruction at no cost until she finishes her degree or withdraws, and confirms that neither she nor Clavelle have any disciplinary notations on their transcripts from the March 2020 incident.