A Keene State College student's laptop had not been recovered as of Monday morning after he reported Friday that it had been stolen earlier that day, according to Keene police.
Keene police Sgt. Thaddeus "T.J." Derendal said the department was informed by Campus Safety Friday evening that the student, 18, said his MacBook Pro laptop had been stolen from Huntress Hall, where he lives. The student valued the laptop at $1,300, according to Derendal.
Derendal added that as of Friday evening tracking software on the computer indicated that it was still in Huntress Hall but that its specific location could not be determined. The student plans to share the laptop's serial number with Keene police so it can be identified if recovered or attempted to be sold, according to Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney.
Keene police do not have a suspect in the incident, Derendal said.