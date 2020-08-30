A Keene State College student living off campus has tested positive for COVID-19, a college spokeswoman said in an email Sunday morning. The case is the second confirmed positive in as many days among Keene State students in the Elm City, after the college learned of a positive case on campus one day earlier.
The student living off campus was tested on Tuesday and received a positive result Friday, according to Keene State spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte. Ricaurte said college staff immediately contacted her to conduct contact tracing and that the student will isolate with her two roommates in their off-campus apartment.
"Our rapid response team has done exceptional work and we are closely connected with the state [Department of Health and Human Services] as we move forward," Ricaurte said.
She added that the identification of two positive cases among students living in Keene does not change the college's COVID-19 protocols, which include testing all students, staff and faculty upon their arrival to campus and testing them twice more in the next two weeks.
About 60 percent of Keene State's roughly 3,200 students live in its 11 on-campus residence halls.
In order to arrive on campus, students were required to show they had tested negative for the novel coronavirus within the previous seven days.
Keene State learned on Thursday that a resident assistant, who had returned to campus Aug. 14 with an approved negative result, tested positive for the virus after taking another test on Tuesday. That student was isolated on campus in Monadnock Hall, and five other students — four of whom are also RAs — were instructed to quarantine after a contract tracing review, Ricaurte said in an email on Friday.
In addition, two students remained at home on Wednesday, when students began moving in on campus, after their pre-arrival tests came back positive for COVID-19, Keene State President Melinda Treadwell said that day.
Ricaurte said Sunday that no faculty or staff members have tested positive.