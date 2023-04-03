A Keene State College student has been charged in federal court with threatening a member of Congress Wednesday in a voicemail.
Allan B. Poller, 23, is charged with a federal count of transmitting a threat in interstate communication, according to court documents.
An affidavit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Concord and made public Monday states that a call was placed to a member of the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C., from a cellphone. The affidavit doesn't specify the member of Congress.
The call was made March 29 at about 12:20 a.m., according to the affidavit written by FBI Special Agent Wesley Garland.
The message began with the caller identifying himself as Poller and providing his phone number, according to the affidavit.
The message threatens violence to the representative "if you keep coming for the gays," and includes a threat to "take a bullet to your [expletive] head," Garland wrote.
The FBI confirmed the phone number used to place the call belongs to Poller, with his most recent address being in Springfield, Vt., according to court documents.
A U.S. Capitol Police officer determined Poller was a Keene State student via open records, and the officer notified the Keene Police Department. Poller was listed as a freshman member of Keene State's men's track and field team in its 2022 roster.
"Keene police and Keene State College campus security contacted Poller outside his classroom," the court documents state. "Poller admitted to leaving the voicemail."
Keene police Lt. Benjamin Nugent confirmed Monday that police were contacted by a Capitol Police officer Thursday afternoon and spoke with Poller on the college's campus just after 3:20 p.m.
Poller told officials he did not plan to harm anyone or himself, doesn't own firearms and was emotional and intoxicated at the time the call was placed, Garland wrote in the affidavit. He provided a Keene address, Garland wrote, with Nugent adding that it was a post office box on Main Street.
A Keene State spokesperson shared a statement Monday afternoon that the college officials are "cooperating fully with relevant law enforcement bodies."
"While the College supports a culture that embraces the free and open exchange of ideas, it does not condone violence, or threats of violence, as a means for overcoming differences," the statement read. "Keene State College has policies and practices to address actions that run contrary to our values."
The college said in the statement its Student Code of Conduct prohibits behaviors that "threaten or endanger the health or safety of any person."
Kristen Setera, a spokesperson for the FBI's Boston Division, said Poller was taken into custody "without incident" in Springfield, Vt., over the weekend.
Setera referred a Sentinel reporter to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Concord for any further comment. A representative there said in an email the Department of Justice does not comment on ongoing investigations.
Poller was scheduled to appear in federal court in Concord Monday afternoon, court documents state. He is being represented by Meredith attorney Jesse Friedman, of Friedman & Bresaw.
Friedman was not immediately available for comment Monday afternoon.
