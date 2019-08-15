Starting this fall, students from throughout the Monadnock Region who have completed programs through a high school career and technical education center can gain credit for those courses from Keene State College.
The college has signed articulation agreements with centers across the state, including at high schools that serve local students in Keene, Langdon and Peterborough, to offer eight credits to students who enroll at Keene State.
Twenty one centers in New Hampshire have signed agreements so far, along with a few in Vermont and Massachusetts, according to a list provided by the college. Though course offerings vary by center, students can typically participate in career-track programs in a wide array of subjects, such as construction, business, computer science, engineering, horticulture and education.
Karrie Kalich, dean of Keene State’s school of sciences, sustainability and health, said discussions about offering credit for career center programs began after college staff visited several New Hampshire CTE centers in the spring of 2018.
“[We] were really just impressed with the educational experience that they’re providing their students and with the level of skills that students are graduating out of the CTE programs with, and really felt like those students were positioned to be successful at Keene State College,” Kalich said.
The credits are not limited to a specific career-center subject, Kalich said, but depending on the course of study, may be applied as electives or program requirements. Students who plan to study architecture, sustainable product design, safety, business management, biology or environmental studies may be able to use the eight credits toward their major, according to a news release from the college.
When the Region 14 Applied Technology Center at ConVal Regional High School, which also serves students from the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District, signed on in May, Director Jennifer Kiley described the agreement as the first step in a deeper relationship with Keene State.
“Prior to this, it really had been pretty much just the community college system that had been working with us for post-secondary credit,” Kiley said at the time. “So it’s nice to see other institutions willing to partner.”
The Cheshire Career Center in Keene and the career center at Fall Mountain Regional High School have also signed agreements, along with the Windham Regional Career Center in Brattleboro, which serves students from Hinsdale. The Cheshire Career Center accepts students from Keene High, Fall Mountain and the Monadnock Regional School District.
Discussions have also begun about the possibility of offering dual and concurrent enrollment credit through Keene State, which would be transferable to other higher education institutions, according to Kalich. Many high schools across New Hampshire currently offer dual and concurrent enrollment credit through the Community College System of New Hampshire’s Running Start program, which students pay a fee to participate in.
“We aren’t sure where those conversations will lead, but there’s certainly interest in at least exploring that,” she said.
So far, about 20 incoming Keene State students are set to receive the credit this fall, Kalich said, though the college expects to identify more eligible students over the coming weeks.
Although offering the credit could help bolster the college’s enrollment, which has suffered declines over recent years, she said the goal is also to recruit students who are “positioned to be successful” at Keene State.
Going forward, she said, the college plans to engage with career center guidance counselors to make students aware of the opportunity and potentially attract more applicants.
“What we think is that we’ll see that number [of participants] continue to increase in future years,” Kalich said, “because we think there will be some students who will now consider applying to Keene State or making Keene State on their short list because of having credits in hand walking in the door.”