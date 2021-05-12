Keene State College on Wednesday reported 61 active COVID-19 infections, including 48 that were identified during mass testing last week, marking the highest one-week total of the semester.
All of the active coronavirus cases are among students — 38 who live on campus and 23 who live off campus — according to Keene State's online COVID-19 dashboard. The four dozen new cases last week eclipsed the previous peak of 42 new infections in the last week of February, around the time the college moved to twice-weekly testing for all students.
Keene State enrolls roughly 3,200 students and has approximately 700 employees.
In response to the uptick in cases, college leaders last Thursday announced several changes designed to reduce the spread of the virus. Since then, dining services have been take-out only, there have been no activities in the Student Center and the college has not allowed physical activity in the Recreation Center, according to an email from Keene State President Melinda Treadwell and Provost Ockle Johnson.
"We are at a crossroads. We need to take action now to slow the spread," they wrote in an email to students. "... We ask again, that you please wear your masks, keep your physical distance, do not go into high-risk situations like bars and restaurants, or gather with people outside of your daily contacts."
These restrictions will be lifted Thursday, spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte said, because "it appears to be social situations that resulted in an uptick in cases."
"We will be resuming regular operations starting tomorrow," Ricaurte said in an email Wednesday afternoon. "This is because thus far, we are seeing half the positive test results relative to last week, and trends show that campus facilities are not the cause of spread."