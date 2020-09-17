Five additional Keene State College students tested positive for COVID-19 during the school's first two weeks of campus-wide testing, according to the college's online surveillance testing dashboard.
Four of the students tested positive during Keene State's first round of mass testing on Sept. 3 and 4, according to the dashboard, which was posted Wednesday afternoon and will be updated weekly. One additional student tested positive during the second round of surveillance testing last Thursday and Friday.
No Keene State faculty or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, college spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte said Thursday. None of the five new students who tested positive have shown any symptoms of the viral respiratory illness, Ricaurte added.
A total of 12 students have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus since they began returning to Keene in mid-August. Seven students tested positive before arriving or shortly thereafter, though five of them had received their results before entering campus. One student went into isolation on campus, and another isolated in an off-campus apartment.
In order to arrive on campus, students were required to show they had tested negative for the novel coronavirus within the previous seven days. Throughout the semester, all Keene State students, faculty and staff are required to be tested for COVID-19 weekly.
Anyone who tests positive at Keene State is required to isolate, either by returning home or reporting to a designated space on campus, for a minimum of 10 days, and until they are symptom-free. The college, in collaboration with Cheshire Medical Center, is also conducting contact tracing when it learns of a COVID-19 case, and requiring anyone who comes into contact with someone who tests positive to quarantine for 14 days.
As of Thursday afternoon, one student is in isolation on campus, Ricaurte said. Another 19 students are in quarantine because they have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive, she added. Seven of those students are quarantining on campus, while the rest have returned home, or to their off-campus apartments, to quarantine.
None of the students in quarantine have tested positive for COVID-19, Ricaurte said. She added that Keene State's campus-wide testing, tracing and isolation process is running smoothly thus far.
"It’s working well, and as planned," Ricaurte said in an email. "Keene State’s Rapid Response Team is available 24/7 to respond immediately after a positive test result is received."