Keene State College learned Thursday evening of its first positive COVID-19 case on campus, a college spokeswoman confirmed Friday morning.
The student who tested positive is a residential life staff member who has since returned home to quarantine, Keene State spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte said in an email Friday.
The student arrived on campus on Aug. 14 with an approved negative test result, which is required before any Keene State student, faculty or staff member is allowed on campus. The student was tested again on Tuesday, and the college learned of the positive result Thursday evening, Ricaurte said. Keene State's student newspaper, The Equinox, first reported on the case early Friday.
"Keene State staff contacted the student immediately upon learning of the result, moved the student to quarantine space, and conducted a thorough contact tracing review, which determined the need for 6 other students who are on campus to quarantine," Ricaurte said in an email.
Five of those students have returned home to quarantine, while one remains on campus, Ricaurte said.
The Sentinel has asked what role the student who tested positive has with residential life; whether the six other students are also associated with residential life; and whether the student remaining on campus is being isolated. The Sentinel is awaiting answers from the college.
"Thorough plans that were already in place were put into action right away, reducing risks, and all students worked well with Keene State staff throughout the plan," Ricaurte said. "Staff is following up closely with the students, to ensure they are getting the care they need."
The first wave of Keene State students to move into on-campus residences Wednesday. Students were supposed to begin returning to campus Monday, but the school delayed dorm reopenings after about a quarter of students who are to live on campus had yet to receive the results of their mandatory COVID-19 tests by last Sunday.
About 60 percent of the college’s roughly 3,200 students live in one of Keene State’s 11 on-campus residence halls. Students are scheduled to continue moving into their dorms Saturday and Sunday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, two students who live out of state had tested positive for COVID-19, Keene State President Melinda Treadwell said then. Those students will remain at home until they test negative. Also as of Wednesday, no Keene State faculty or staff members had tested positive.
Keene State plans to test all students, faculty and staff members twice more in the next two weeks. Anyone who tests positive will be required to quarantine, either by returning home or reporting to a designated space on campus, until they receive a negative test result.