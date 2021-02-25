Fourteen people at Keene State College tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the college reported Wednesday.
The new cases — 12 of whom are students, in addition to two employees — were detected between Feb. 15 and 21, according to Keene State’s online coronavirus dashboard, which is updated weekly. The college tested more than 3,300 students and staff last week, according to the dashboard.
The latest number of new cases at Keene State is a decline from the 21 it reported the previous week, shortly after students returned from winter break. Sixty people at the college have tested positive since Jan. 4.
Keene State decided in December to delay the start of its spring semester by three weeks, to Feb. 15, in an effort to avoid resuming during the winter surge in COVID-19 cases.
All students and staff were required to present proof of a negative test result upon arriving to campus, when they were tested again. Anyone who tested positive in the pre-arrival screening needed to complete a two-week isolation period before returning to campus.
Another Monadnock Region school dealing with COVID-19 cases, Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, resumed classes Tuesday after lifting a temporary shelter-in-place order.
The university had issued the 10-day shelter-in-place earlier this month in response to a coronavirus outbreak that peaked at 48 active cases last week before dropping to 14 this week. The order expired Monday.