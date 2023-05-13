Jiwon Ahn’s exploration of cinema blossomed when she began sneaking into movie theaters to see R-rated films as a middle schooler growing up in South Korea.
“I started going to theaters alone, sometimes skipping classes and watching all sorts of R-rated movies,” said Ahn, 49, of Keene. “I became very boastful and would tell my friends the next day what happens in the movie and how they did it.”
Now the chair of Keene State College’s film department, Ahn has devoted her life to analyzing movie narratives and design. She is the first-ever Asian faculty member of the department, according to former film department chair Larry Benaquist.
Telling her own story in an interview outside the college’s Media Arts Center earlier this week, Ahn said she’s particularly focused on women in cinema as well as East Asian cultural contributions to the motion picture industry. She’s taught multiple generations of students why cultural context is important when studying movies.
The first time Ahn led a class on East Asian cinema at Keene State, she said it came with challenges.
“Up to midterm I realized students were struggling telling China [cinema] apart from Japan [cinema], so we spent a few weeks talking about them, but they would often mix up the two,” she said.
At the time she began instruction at the college in the mid-2000s, Ahn said she was one of the few non-white faculty there, and she said the college’s president at the time had told her there were only about 50 students of non-white ethnicities.
“Once I kind of gradually realized how white this campus was, I started serving on a diversity and multiculturalism committee, a women’s studies council, an international faculty coalition and things like that,” Ahn said.
Ahn’s involvement was also spurred by students’ uneasiness about misunderstandings of her culture, particularly visible with her name.
“I think a lot of students were so uncomfortable around people who are not white or they consider to be white because they lack any kind of experience interacting, so they become very nervous,” she said. “I didn’t realize students couldn’t even figure out what my last name is, because in my culture, the family name goes first and then given name second. But once I started here I reversed the order to conform to rules here.”
She said these days, she’s Professor or Dr. Ahn, or even just Jiwon to make it clear students don’t have to be uneasy about referring to her.
Ahn’s analysis of film began with an early fascination for film through storytelling with paper dolls, imagining she was making a movie.
“I spent a lot of time ... making stories [with the dolls] and had like 33 characters in a big production,” Ahn said. “I read a lot, because I was always drawn to some kind of narrative construct.”
But by the time she reached high school, she was pouring over film studies books, seeking answers to questions about sound and color choices in movie production.
She recalled the first time she was moved by a film, 1993’s “Sonatine” by Japanese director Takeshi Kitano, during a study abroad program in London in 1994 to learn English.
“At night I would go to movie theaters to watch random movies, whatever was playing, and ... I had never seen anything like it; I was so shocked,” Ahn said.
She was wowed by the film’s existential narrative, and enjoyed the comedian-turned-director Kitano’s sense of humor, she added.
Ahn shared her experience with a classmate from Japan and soon completed the program, returning home to Seoul. A month later, she received an unexpected package.
“My friend from London — I didn’t even know he got my address — sent this film, ‘Sonatine,’and my parents watched the movie ... and were saying nothing happens in the movie,” Ahn said. “When I watched it later at night alone, I was just blown away.”
Ahn said her parents wanted her to pursue what they felt was a practical degree, adding that film studies was still a maturing subject in Korean universities in the 1990s. She said those around her had an impression that anyone interested in film was assumed to be interested in an acting career.
“I mentioned to a teacher and adviser I was interested in majoring in film, and the teacher said, ‘Have you looked in the mirror?’ “ Ahn said. “I quickly gave up and I didn’t even tell my parents I wanted to major in film because I thought they would collapse.”
So when she graduated from Seoul’s Yonsei University in 1996, she had attained a bachelor’s degree in English, but Ahn still knew she wanted to immerse herself in film for her career.
She picked Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. to move her studies to the States, where she received a master’s degree in critical film studies. Once Ahn finished there, she traveled to the home of Hollywood — Los Angeles — where she earned a similar graduate-level degree and a Ph.D. at the University of Southern California.
Ahn’s doctoral program concluded with a 200-page dissertation on the growing worldwide fandom of Japanese animation, or anime, sweeping the Americas in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
“It was a comparative analysis of South Korean fans, Japanese fans and North American fans, and I went to many anime conventions in these areas,” Ahn said. “I didn’t really calculate how marketable my [doctorate] degree would be, but it was kind of overlapping with the time film studies was becoming very important in media studies and interest in anime studies was rising.”
A grant-funded position led Ahn to take up her first teaching role at New York University after graduating from USC. She admitted, though, while she was used to major cities, she wasn’t cut out for life in the Big Apple.
“People seemed too aggressive and rude, and I didn’t like the smells and the sounds,” Ahn said. “That was not my city.”
That’s when Ahn found her way toward the Granite State after receiving an invitation to teach as a visiting scholar at Dartmouth College in Hanover.
“After passing Massachusetts it felt like entering a different world,” she said. “It was just stars at night and nothing else — it felt very strange and special, and so I really enjoyed teaching there.”
She first became briefly aware of Keene State as she and friends were taking a drive across U.S. Route 2 in the North Country during her first fall in New Hampshire. She spotted a sign promoting the school, but it was only a fleeting thought as she headed back to Dartmouth to resume teaching.
But during her time at the Ivy League university in 2004, she received an offer from a Keene State faculty member to take her instruction there if she was willing to move again.
“He kept saying, ‘We would be really happy if you can come, but this is not Dartmouth;’ he was apologizing constantly,” Ahn said, chuckling as she remembered the invitation.
The apologetic administrator was Larry Benaquist, who was the film department chair at Keene State at the time. Benaquist recounted contacting Ahn in part because he was hoping to increase gender diversity in the college’s film program.
“Before Jiwon, we had a split position where a woman taught women’s studies and film, and dividing between those two majors is difficult,” Benaquist said. “At that point the [film] program was dominated by male students, ... and women were not represented widely in the industry, either.”
He also hoped for a professor who could help modernize film theory instruction at Keene State, and he found that in Ahn, whom he said offered a post-structuralist approach in which she challenged gender and social issues in the movie industry.
“There’s so many approaches — a conventional popular culture approach to film like the films Hollywood produces, ... independent cinema, there’s documentary film and there’s client-based films,” Benaquist said. “We’re small but we could represent the various genres, but with Jiwon, I knew she would strengthen the critical studies side of things.”
Ahn was pleased to accept the job because she said she hoped to teach students who might not have had the financial means to attend a school like Dartmouth, and she says, “20 years later, I’m still here.”
Today she teaches general classes like “film analysis” in addition to more focused courses like “cinema and diversity” that examines race, gender and class representation in movies. And in upper-level seminar classes, Ahn shares her studies into the development of East Asian and feminist film culture.
And in the last few years, Ahn has been introspective, studying film from her native South Korea as productions like the Academy Award-winning “Parasite” and popular show “Squid Game” have captivated international audiences.
She visits South Korea at least once a year, but looking at it professionally came somewhat out of being stuck there when the COVID-19 pandemic began during a sabbatical leave, a period of time for tenured professors to conduct research.
“My initial plan was to spend a half year in Korea during initial research and literature review and also networking with some Korean scholars,” Ahn said. “Then the second year I’d go to Japan and do research at an archive; I got grants and everything. That was six months and then the border closed next January and I couldn’t go anywhere.”
The pandemic waylaid her research leave, and she didn’t return to Keene until January 2021, but Ahn said the time away “kind of strengthened my ties to Korean and Asian media studies more.”
She still remembers early in her time at the college when a student who said they were born a Granite Stater, had always lived in New Hampshire and was certain they would never leave the state posited Ahn with a question of why they should care about differentiating film cultures.
It was a small scene that proved to be a big motivator for her to represent her ethnic identity through her teaching, leading general courses on film studies but for those curious, leading courses where she could share her culture.
“I couldn’t even think that anyone would challenge like that, that anyone would be so closed off from the rest of the world,” Ahn said. “And now I have so many ways of answering that question.”
