Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell will host a virtual town hall meeting this evening to discuss the college’s plan to return to on-campus instruction next month, among other topics.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on the teleconferencing platform Zoom. Treadwell will update Keene State alumni, friends and community members on information pertaining to the fall semester.
Anyone interested in attending the meeting should contact the Keene State Alumni and Constituent Engagement office at 358-2369 or alumni@keene.edu.
Keene State transitioned to remote instruction in mid-March due to concern over the COVID-19 pandemic and continued distance learning through the end of the school year. Students are scheduled to return to campus the week of Aug. 24.