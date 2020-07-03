The president of Keene State College has put her support behind a “social host ordinance” proposed by a group of residents that would give the city new tools for breaking up rowdy house parties.
Additionally, Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell said the college would be willing to work with the city to help pay for any staffing needs associated with enforcing such an ordinance. During a City Council meeting Thursday held via Zoom, she said she’s been in contact with the group of residents who have been pushing for this ordinance and feels the step would provide the college additional methods for helping to keep off-campus social events under control.
“If [the host ordinance is] approved and we begin to move in this direction, it’s an important partnership between the city and college, much like our liaison officer, embedded within the police department, which is funded by the college,” Treadwell said. “We will continue to make these commitments because this is the right thing to do to ensure that we’re good citizens in the city of Keene.”
On June 10, the council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee voted unanimously to recommend that a draft host ordinance be prepared after hearing from residents who said they’ve been plagued by loud gatherings and obnoxious neighbors for years. Some of those residents formed a group called Concerned East Side Neighbors, which recently submitted a suggested host ordinance of their own.
During the meeting, the committee voted unanimously to recommend that city staff begin drafting an ordinance.
“The parties harm our peace, and it deteriorates the reputation of Keene State College as well as harms property values,” wrote Willow Road resident Dawn Kopczynski in a June 8 letter to the council and Mayor George Hansel. “It is no coincidence that the properties where these parties occur are usually the same ones year after year, and if you look carefully, tend to be the most run down.”
Kopczynski is the wife of the city’s Economic Development Director Med Kopczynski.
The ordinance the residents submitted calls for allowing the city to take action against the hosts of parties that get out of hand. It defines such gatherings as any that meet two or more criteria from a list of offenses. They include harassment, substance use, assault, destruction of property, noise disturbances, indecent exposure or conduct, littering and parking violations, among others.
The penalties listed in the neighbors’ ordinance include education and a potential fine on the first offense and progressively higher fines for subsequent offenses. On the third offense, violators could be held to the maximum penalty, and property owners could be fined if they have failed to address the issue with their tenants.
Treadwell said the college has been in conversations with several local landlords, both to discuss issues related to house parties generally and to talk about how to deal with social gatherings in the era of COVID-19.
Keene State’s plans for bringing students back to campus include enhancing the school’s conduct requirements and extending those requirements to off-campus behavior as well as on-campus behavior, she said. This would also play into the school’s ability to discipline students who host unruly parties, she noted.
Councilor Mitch Greenwald commended the college’s “aggressive actions” toward monitoring social gatherings in light of the COVID-19 risks, saying that it might just help to “break the cycle” of out-of-control parties. He also emphasized the importance of getting landlord input on the matter. Greenwald himself is a landlord, who owns several residential and commercial properties in the city.
During last month’s committee meeting, local landlord Toby Tousley said issues with house parties are nothing new; landlords have been dealing with them for a long time. One of the problems, he said, is that landlords are generally not notified by police of issues at their buildings. He said he’s more likely to hear about such problems from his other tenants.
Treadwell said the college will be working with the city’s police and fire departments in the coming weeks to discuss enforcement.
“I think the local host ordinance does give us some additional tools as well, which is why we have supported that as it has been proposed,” she said.