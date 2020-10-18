Last week, for the first time this semester, Keene State College reported no new COVID-19 cases from its previous weekly testing of all students, faculty and staff members.
But then, on Friday, college President Melinda Treadwell announced three student athletes tested positive for the viral respiratory illness. These new cases, Treadwell said, highlight the challenges the pandemic presents, but also the importance of Keene State's "aggressive" testing plan.
"The plan is working, the testing is working," she said in a phone interview Friday. "It’s just this virus is insidious."
More than halfway through Keene State's in-person semester, Treadwell said the success of the college's reopening plan — which also calls for measures such as mask-wearing and physical distancing on campus, and limited capacities in dorms and classrooms — is why students have been able to remain on campus.
Keene State's COVID-19 testing has yielded a total of 18 cases among students, and no positive tests for faculty or staff members.
The three student-athletes who tested positive ((last week)) have been moved into isolation, where they will remain for 10 days and until they are symptom-free. Keene State's Rapid Response Team identified 49 other student-athletes who came in close contact with the three students who tested positive, and all of them now are in quarantine for 14 days.
"That, again, is our plan working as it should," Treadwell said. "... It’s how we’re maintaining hypervigilance, because staying open as a campus requires that.
"... The protocols are working, and the community is all engaged and we’re really working well together," she continued. "And I think we’ve done a brilliant job and shown how, if a community’s together, you can have residential living and learning."
The weekly mass-testing is key to this effort, Treadwell said. Keene State has conducted more than 20,000 COVID-19 tests since early September, when in-person classes resumed. All students and employees were required to test negative for the novel coronavirus before returning to campus, too, adding another 4,750 tests to the school's total this semester.
"We expected positives," Treadwell said. "… We knew we would see them. The test of our plan is whether we get secondary [person-to-person] case transfer because we don’t act fast enough."
And thus far, she added, no one who has been placed in quarantine at Keene State has gone on to test positive for COVID-19, which shows the school's plan is working.
Initially, Keene State only planned to conduct about 500 random tests per week throughout the semester. But Treadwell said the school changed course after everyone who tested positive for the virus during the first two weeks of mass-testing was asymptomatic.
"And so as president of the college, looking at the basic science, it, to me, would have been irresponsible to go to a randomized screening of the population," she said.
So, each Thursday and Friday, all students and employees are assigned a time slot to come through the Spaulding Gymnasium, where representatives from Stewart's Ambulance Service collect samples to be sent to Quest Diagnostics for testing. The rest of the process, though, is a community-wide effort, according to Keene State spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte.
"Faculty and staff volunteers usher [college] community members through the test site, enter data to ensure we know who was tested, and issue wristbands that provide a visual cue allowing people into campus buildings the next week," Ricaurte said in an email. No one is allowed to enter buildings on campus without the wristband they receive after being tested, the color of which changes each week.
Misty Kennedy, the business manager in Keene State's Office of Ceremonies and Events, coordinates the faculty and staff volunteers each week. Volunteers fill 72 different two-hour shifts between the two days of testing, she said, and an additional six student employees assist in the process.
And beyond ensuring the health and safety of everyone at Keene State, Kennedy said the weekly testing provides an opportunity for the campus community to support one another.
"It’s an odd thing to think that testing has brought us together," she said. "But it’s the success of the community coming together, and the celebration of the low numbers that just, week after week, confirms that we have a strong community, and that so many people care about Keene State and the safety of one another."
In the first few weeks of the semester, the college told students and employees that the weekly testing process would take 40-45 minutes. As the term has progressed, though, the average time has dropped to about five to 15 minutes, according to Davis Bernstein, a senior at Keene State.
"That’s really not even a dent in your day. That’s like getting a cup of coffee to get tested for COVID-19," he said. "... I think it’s going really well, and I think it’s been getting better every single week, actually."
Keene State students are scheduled to be on campus until their Thanksgiving break, after which they will finish the semester with virtual classes and final exams. The college is still finalizing its plans to reopen in the spring semester, Treadwell said, but the weekly testing will remain a key part of the strategy.
"We’re not going to retreat from that," she said, adding that Keene State also anticipates requiring COVID-19 testing into the fall semester of 2021, too.
For now, though, she said the entire Keene State community must remain committed to combating the pandemic.
"I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, and we have to stay vigilant," she said. "This is just going to be our life for the year."