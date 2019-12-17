A Keene State College official was seriously injured in a skiing accident Friday in Vermont.
Daniel Henderson, director of corporate partnerships and strategic initiatives at Keene State, hit an unexpected groove on Mount Snow around 12:15 p.m., ejecting him from his skis, according to longtime friend Craig Stockwell of Keene, who was skiing with him and a group of their friends.
"Immediately after the fall, it was apparent he didn't have feeling below his belly," Stockwell said Tuesday afternoon.
Visibility was poor, Stockwell noted, with a "frozen drizzle" and heavy fog.
Because of this, a medical helicopter wasn't available and Henderson, 66, of Hancock, had to be taken by ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, and then later transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, Stockwell said.
Henderson crushed three of his vertebrae — T5, T6 and T7 — and had a spinal fusion surgery Friday night to fuse all the vertebrae to help with basic abilities, like sitting up, according to Stockwell.
"There was really no question of 'Maybe we could repair this,'" Stockwell said. "It was really clear this was quite final."
Henderson will be at Dartmouth-Hitchcock for up to another week and then moved to a rehabilitation facility, Stockwell said.
At Keene State College, "The latest update we have is that he was with family and in excellent care at Dartmouth Hitchcock," said college spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte. "We have communicated our readiness to support him."
"He's a little bit done in by all the trauma, but he's pretty clearly thinking," Stockwell said. "He's somber and he's coming to grips with the change."