Keene State College has announced the hiring of a new director for its Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies.
Peter McBride, a post-conflict mental health specialist, will take over the role July 1, according to a news release posted Friday on Keene State’s website.
The Cohen Center has been led by an interim leadership team — professor emeritus Paul Vincent and Celia Rabinowitz, dean of the Mason Library — since former director Hank Knight retired last year. The center supports research into the Holocaust and genocide, provides resources for teaching about the subject and engages in public outreach.
McBride earned a Master of Social Work from Queen’s University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and an advanced diploma in management of psychological trauma from Nottingham Trent University in England, according to the news release.
Having grown up amid “the Troubles,” the sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland that ended in 1998, McBride later became involved in peace and reconciliation efforts, including founding two civic initiatives and working as a mental health adviser to the first Northern Ireland Victims and Survivors Forum, the release said.
He also has experience working in Rwanda, South Sudan, Malawi, Israel and Gaza, according to Keene State.
From 2010 to 2019, he served as CEO of Inspire, an Irish mental-health organization.
“Peter is a visionary leader whose expertise in post-conflict trauma is one that will bring an expanded focus to the Cohen Center’s mission and outreach,” Kirsti Sandy, dean of the School of Arts, Education and Humanities at Keene State, said in the release. “He has worked both on the ground with victims of genocide and mass violence, and at the highest administrative levels, with policymakers and government agencies.”
In the release, McBride expressed enthusiasm about the new position.
“I am passionate about this role because as I look around me, within living memory of the second world war, I see the same sinister components that became the cornerstones of the Holocaust, being re-laid as foundations for the justification of modern atrocities and genocide,” he said. “In response to this, I believe it is more important and compelling than ever to understand and remember the atrocities of the past, and to learn from them.”