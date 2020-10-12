A Keene State College journalism professor is being honored for leading students in a public-records lawsuit against the city of Keene that reached the N.H. Supreme Court.
The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, a Manchester-based educational nonprofit named for the N.H. Union Leader’s former publisher, announced that Marianne Salcetti received its 2020 First Amendment Award.
The award is given out annually to people or groups in New Hampshire “who stand out in their defense of or their use of the First Amendment,” the school said in a news release. It comes with $1,500 and a bronze eagle sculpture designed by Nackey Loeb.
The lawsuit arose three years ago, during Salcetti’s fall 2017 public-affairs reporting class at Keene State College. For an assignment, students requested records from governmental bodies, including the city of Keene, under New Hampshire’s Right to Know Law. The law says government records are public unless covered by a specific exemption.
The city partially or wholly denied the requests of five students who had asked for records related to restaurant inspections, certain types of criminal investigations and complaints about police officers’ use of force, though other student requests were fulfilled.
“Unanimously, the students agreed to file a lawsuit,” Salcetti said in a prepared statement. “And so, for the first time in more than 30 years of teaching, my class’s final exam session was in a courtroom. The students have told me this three-year battle for public documents taught them life lessons to advocate for themselves and always fight for citizens’ right to know the public’s business.”
The lawsuit involved how the city interpreted certain requests and whether it was proper to quote a student a $300 fee in one case, among other issues. After a lower-court judge sided largely with the city, the students appealed to the N.H. Supreme Court, which ruled for them on several points earlier this year.
Salcetti initially served as a non-attorney representative for the students. On appeal, prominent media attorney Gregory V. Sullivan took on the case. Sullivan, who also represents the Union Leader, would have been one of the award judges but recused himself from voting, according to the release.
