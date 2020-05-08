Keene State College has begun instituting employee furloughs as its officials continue to try to address the financial disruption to the institution's operating budget from the COVID-19 pandemic.
College President Melinda Treadwell said Friday that just under 70 of Keene State's benefited staff members will be affected by the furloughs, which will begin May 22. The number is about 13 percent of the college's entire benefited staff workforce, she said. The affected employees began receiving notices this week, she said.
"The bulk of the notices we've done so far, we wanted to do at one time so once they were completed, people could breathe a little," she said.
The decisions were tough, but necessary, as the college needs to immediately preserve its cash resources, she said.
The college faces an $8.7 million budget deficit, about two-thirds of which it attributes to the pandemic.
The furloughs will result in just over $600,000 in savings, Treadwell said.
"If it weren't more than half a million, it would've been a different argument. But this is a significant amount," she said.
She noted that the furlough actions don't affect faculty members, as they go off contract in a few weeks, she said.
Treadwell said that during the past week, members of her cabinet have met with directors and supervisors across campus to identify staff members who may be considered eligible for furloughs based on two criteria. The first is whether the person doesn't have work because there are no students, faculty or staff on campus to support. The second is whether the employee has work to do that, although important, isn't essential under the current environment, she said.
"It's not a single position or person that's not important, but we do have areas that are not operating at full capacity," she said.
Employees who are furloughed will continue to receive their health and dental benefits and can apply for unemployment benefits, according to an emergency furlough policy approved by the University System of New Hampshire chancellor and presidents last month.
Besides Keene State, the system includes the University of New Hampshire, Plymouth State University and Granite State College.
While the term of the furlough notice is through Aug. 1, Treadwell anticipates that some employees will be asked to come back sooner, as the college begins its startup for the fall semester.
Keene State officials announced Friday that they would be moving forward with plans to reopen the campus for the fall semester. The campus has for the most part been closed since mid-March, with students finishing their spring semester online.
Late last month, more than 90 adjunct staff members working without benefits had their contracts terminated early. That was about 63 percent of the college's adjunct staff.
“This first step was to close open adjunct, hourly, and contracted employees contract commitments as individuals are not able to engage in their contracted work given the COVID-19 disruption of our normal operations,” Treadwell said in the email at the time.
Between the early contract terminations and the furloughs, the payroll savings that can be used toward offsetting the budget deficit are close to $1 million, she said Friday.
She and her cabinet officers will continue to review Keene State's operations as the end of the fiscal year approaches, with the possibility of voluntary furloughs by senior administration members, she said.
"I'm trying to make sure this impact is something we share as a community," she said. "We have to be in this together."