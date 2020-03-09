Keene’s veteran city clerk was among four women feted last week at Keene State College’s 30th annual President’s Outstanding Women of New Hampshire awards.
In receiving the honor, City Clerk Patricia A. Little was joined by Liz Tentarelli, the president of the League of Women Voters of New Hampshire; Keene State faculty emeritus Judy Reed; and Keene State student Victoria Bergstrom.
In line with the theme of this year’s national Women’s History Month — Valiant Women of the Vote — the four were recognized for their roles in ensuring the free exercise of political rights by women and groups who are disenfranchised.
Little was honored as the Monadnock Region awardee and has served as Keene’s clerk for more than four decades, according to a news release from the college.
“She has worked tirelessly to further the democratic process to ensure that free and fair elections are open to all,” the release says. “She increased voter participation by conducting voter drives at elder care facilities, institutions of higher education, and low-income housing complexes.”
Reed was the Keene State College faculty/staff awardee, and the release highlights her role working with the Keene Immigration and Refugee Partnership and Project Home, a local initiative to host asylum seekers with Keene-area families while their cases are pending.
As of late last month, two families seeking asylum were placed with host families in the Elm City through the initiative, according to an op-ed submitted to The Sentinel by Project Home team member David Blair of Harrisville.
Bergstrom is this year’s Keene State College student awardee.
During the 2016 elections, she worked to get out the vote among women in rural New Hampshire and in 2019 worked to raise voter turnout in the Netherlands during European parliamentary elections, according to Keene State. Among other efforts, she’s also engaged with women and members of the LGBTQ community in Senegal to increase political dialogue, the release says.
Tentarelli received the State of New Hampshire award.
Ms. Tentarelli carries on the great legacy of the suffragists, and the work of her organization is wide-ranging, from providing voter service and educational programs, to studying issues affecting a variety of citizens and advocating for effective change at the state and local levels,” the release says. “Most recently, under her leadership, the League has focused on helping voters understand the new domicile requirements that were passed into law last year.”
The President’s Outstanding Women of New Hampshire awards were held Thursday, March 5, at the Alumni Center at Keene State.