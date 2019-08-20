Two Keene State College hockey players have been tapped to represent their club division in an all-star tournament in Russia this fall.
Keene State rising seniors Kyle Carignan of Rochester and Carlin Testa of Cranston, R.I., were among 22 players from across the country selected by college club hockey coaches for the American team.
The squad will comprise players from the club league that Keene State’s men’s team plays in, the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA), which is an alternative to the NCAA.
Keene State men’s club hockey coach Bobby Rodrigue said the program is honored to have two players represented on the squad, even though Carignan and Testa will miss the Owls’ home opener against the University of Vermont Catamounts on Oct. 4.
Hosted by Russia’s Student Hockey League, the tournament is held in Barnaul — a city of more than 600,000 in the West Siberia Plain — and will also feature collegiate-level teams from Europe and Asia, according to a news release from the ACHA.
The tournament will also offer cultural excursions for the players, the release says.
Carignan said he got his passport two weeks ago for his first trip outside the U.S., and is excited for the tournament not just as an honor, but also because of Russia’s rich history in the game.
Beyond the 1980 Miracle On Ice — where a team of American college players defeated a dynastic Soviet Union squad of essentially professional players before going on to win the gold medal in the Lake Placid (N.Y.) Olympics — Carignan cited another notable moment in Russian-American hockey history.
In 1989, the defection of Alexander Mogilny from the Soviet Red Army team to the New York Islanders sparked the integration of top-flight Russian players into the National Hockey League.
So far, Carignan said details of the trip between Sept. 29 and Oct. 7 have been sparse.
Testa, who could not be reached for comment Monday by The Sentinel, is the Owls’ starting goalie, while Carignan is a forward who prefers to play on the left wing.
Rodrigue described Carignan as a playmaker who is also “equally dangerous as a shooter,” and called Testa “probably the hardest-working kid on our team.”