One week after announcing its in-person commencement ceremony would be pushed to the fall, Keene State College has confirmed it'll be held on Saturday, Oct. 3.
The post on Keene State's commencement Facebook page says the ceremony will be held during its annual alumni weekend.
The date would only change if there were still safety concerns stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, the post says. If that occurred, the ceremony would be pushed to May 2021.
Keene State is still determining how and when caps, gowns and other regalia will be provided to students, according to the post.
Students were told in March the remainder of their semester will be completed online after a faculty member tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19.
The faculty member, a Massachusetts resident, was on the Keene State campus when she started to display symptoms and went home, Ricaurte said previously.
An in-person graduation ceremony at a later date is being discussed at the University of New Hampshire, while Plymouth State University says its in-person commencement will be rescheduled to later.