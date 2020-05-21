When Michael Desjardins finished his doctoral studies in geography this past December, he intended to study foodborne illnesses. But at the brink of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., the Keene State College alumnus’s plans were flipped upside down.
Desjardins, 27, is a post-doctoral fellow in the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s department of epidemiology in Baltimore, where he is using geographical methods to understand the viral disease.
“It’s been a crazy ride,” he said. “I had no idea this pandemic would be as severe as it is.”
The Waterbury, Conn., native said he’s been a part of several studies since he began work at the end of January. Most recently, he has helped develop an app — COVID Control — which monitors the health of the U.S. population relative to the disease through a few simple questions.
Once downloaded, users are asked to submit their temperature and say whether they have any symptoms of COVID-19, such as cough, fever or shortness of breath. Ideally, Desjardins said, people will use it every day so the researchers can track symptom levels in each county.
From there, the hope is for public officials to use the data — posted on an online map — to allocate resources and testing.
“We’re trying to connect with many decision makers, like governors and mayors, to use this to help reopen the country, because it needs to be reopened in phases and not all at once,” he said.
A 2014 graduate of Keene State, where he studied geography, Desjardins went on to pursue a master’s degree and Ph.D. in the subject from the University of North Carolina in Charlotte.
“I was actually a psych major when I started, and I wasn’t a fan of the intro class, and realized I really liked maps,” he said, “so I took a physical geography class, and I fell in love with the discipline.”
Also during his time at Johns Hopkins, which ends after two years, Desjardins was the lead author of a scholarly article on using spatial science techniques — the use of information technology to understand people, places and natural processes — to study the initial outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The article was published in this month’s issue of the peer-reviewed journal Applied Geography.
Desjardins, along with his coauthors, verified eight clusters in the U.S. first reported in the news through mid-March, using the university’s data on confirmed cases.
Desjardins said the paper used a statistical framework to evaluate and rank areas that are experiencing excessive cases of COVID-19 to see if safety measures, like social distancing, have an impact on the daily case numbers.
The team identified 26 clusters — each made up of several counties — at the end of March, using a couple of weeks of updated data and charting the magnitude of the epidemic and how quickly it hit the nation.
The same team just finished a follow-up paper, which has not yet been published, that detected 16 clusters on April 27, according to Desjardins.
“Although we observed less clusters, their size generally increased and exhibited a higher relative risk,” he said. “Some clusters disappeared, like San Francisco, which was the first location to implement a stay-at-home order.”
And though he acknowledged this research is not how he pictured his post-doctoral studies, he is, ironically, right where he wants to be in his career.
“I’m definitely a very small piece in a big pond of research, but this is kind of what I wanted to see since I started my Ph.D., more interactive science … rather than waiting for the epidemic to end,” Desjardins said. “It’s bittersweet, but this is why I got a Ph.D. in geography, essentially, and I’m honored to ... be able to use my skills as a geographer and gain visibility as a geographer.”