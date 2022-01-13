As local colleges prepare to welcome students back to campus after winter break, the institutions are delaying in-person instruction at the start of spring semester.
Keene State College and Franklin Pierce University in Rindge plan to begin classes as scheduled — Jan. 18 and 19, respectively — but students will be attending classes virtually for the first week of the semester.
Keene State students will return to campus in phases between Jan. 15 and Jan. 18, according to a campus-wide message sent out Friday.
But while students will be back on campus next week, the first week of classes will be streamed synchronously online, meaning students will attend classes at the time they are scheduled, but will tune in from their residences. This is meant to mitigate disruption for those who have to quarantine or isolate in the first week.
Keene State also took time over winter break to clean out air-filter and ventilation systems on campus, President Melinda Treadwell told The Sentinel on Friday, and will increase availability for symptomatic testing by expanding the testing site’s hours.
The college will continue its surveillance testing, according to the announcement, and will require everyone to wear well-fitted masks while indoors.
Like Keene, Franklin Pierce will begin the semester with online classes, with in-person instruction scheduled to resume Jan. 26, according to Communications Coordinator Kathryn Grosso Gann.
Students can begin moving in Jan. 18, she said, and they will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test before arriving. By delaying the start of in-person instruction, students will have additional time to receive their test results.
FPU students will need to have a negative COVID-19 test administered no more than five days before arriving and self-isolate in the time between, according to the university’s protocols that were shared with students Tuesday. If self-isolation is not possible, students must receive a negative test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival.
Franklin Pierce will require vaccine boosters, according to the protocols. Students and staff without approved medical or religious exemptions were required to be vaccinated ahead of the 2021-22 school year.
The university will work with members of the community has as they approach booster eligibility, Grosso Gann said. People who received Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are eligible for a booster six months after receiving the second dose, or two months after receiving a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Due to a state law passed last year, Keene State cannot require COVID-19 vaccines this school year. But the college is encouraging all students and staff to get the shot and consider sharing proof of vaccination with the school’s Wellness Center through a confidential online portal.
FPU students and staff will also be required to wear masks in all classroom and indoor public settings throughout January, according to the announcement. Next month, masks may be required in areas with greater traffic, such as the library, field house and health services.
“... [T]he University will re-assess its plans as the semester progresses and will continue to make decisions that are in the best interest of our students, faculty, and staff,” Grosso Gann said.