Keene State College was ranked among the top 10 regional colleges in the North in the U.S. News and World Report 2020 college rankings.
Keene State ranked 10th overall among regional colleges in the North, tying for that spot with Alfred State College of Technology in New York. Keene State was also named the fifth most innovative school and seventh best value in the same geographic category. In the most innovative school ranking, four colleges including Keene State tied for fifth place.
Keene State also took sixth in best undergraduate teaching and again tied with Alfred State College of Technology for sixth top public school among regional colleges in the North.
That category includes colleges in the North that focus on undergraduate education but grant fewer than half their degrees in liberal arts disciplines, according to the U.S. News and World Report. Fifty eight colleges were included in this category, but only 46 received rankings.
For the annual rankings, released this week, colleges and universities were scored based on a range of factors — weighted according to their determined importance — such as graduation rates, first-year retention rates, faculty resources and assessments of undergraduate academic reputation by administrators at peer institutions, according to U.S. News and World Report.
“We are pleased that Keene State is again recognized in these rankings,” spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte said in an email. “The great value of a Keene State education, and the innovative programs and initiatives centered around the success of our students have clearly earned these distinctions.”
Franklin Pierce University, which is based in Rindge, tied for 124th among regional universities in the North — a separate category from regional colleges in the North — in the ranking for top performers on social mobility. In the general rankings for that category, Franklin Pierce was ranked 129th-170th.