The traditional letter-grading system used by colleges and universities nationwide is among the aspects of daily life being challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
And what is driving the discussion is much more than just higher-education institutions switching from in-person classes to remote learning. It’s also the barriers students could face in accessing that remote learning, whether it’s something as technical as moving home to an area with no Internet access, or as potentially life-altering as having a family member ill with the novel coronavirus.
Already in New Hampshire, Dartmouth College in Hanover has instituted a credit/no credit grading system for its undergraduate students for the spring term, and Colby-Sawyer College in New London is giving its students the option of switching to a pass/fail grade.
Plymouth State University, which along with Keene State College, the University of New Hampshire and Granite State College, is part of the University System of New Hampshire, announced earlier this week it would offer its students a pass/no pass grading option for this semester. However, a student wouldn’t be able to consider the option unless the faculty member teaching the course allowed it, according to the policy.
Melinda Treadwell, president of Keene State College, said late last week that she expects a decision on the institution’s own grading system in about two weeks, and the pass/fail model is an option.
“We’ve had appeals from students on both sides of this. Some want the pass/fail model, and others want to keep the letter grade option specifically for their GPA for grad school and other options,” she said.
The announcement outlining the changes to Plymouth State’s grading policy noted that choosing to have a pass/no pass grade wouldn’t hurt a student’s grade point average, but it could affect a student’s academic standing, graduation status, eligibility for awards, scholarships and financial aid, if their GPA for the fall semester doesn’t meet certain requirements. It could also impact a student’s ability to get into graduate school, as some graduate schools require a minimum GPA, the announcement said.
At Keene State, the matter will be before the faculty senate at its April 8 meeting, according to Treadwell, who said the senate will then provide her with a recommendation for the grading system.
“We’ve been polling our students and faculty on campus. What our faculty are coming back with, and what will likely be senate discussion, is that we shouldn’t have a one-size-fits-all approach,” she said.
In a email statement Tuesday night, Saran Ghatak, president of the Keene State College Education Association, wrote that the union hadn’t been “formally consulted on this matter but we are closely watching the situation.
“Some of the options under consideration might have faculty workload as well as other academic implications,” he added.
Kenneth Phillips, spokesman for Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, said in an email Monday that he didn’t have an answer yet about whether the institution would change its grading system for the semester. Monday was Franklin Pierce’s first day of remote instruction.
Claremont-based River Valley Community College, which has a satellite campus in Keene, plans to stick with its current model.
Being a community college, many of its students go on to four-year schools, Jennifer Cournoyer, vice president of academic and student affairs at River Valley, said in a phone interview Monday. Unless something else is written in the agreement with a four-year college or university, students must have a letter grade, she explained.
Those letter grades are also required for accreditation for many of River Valley’s programs, especially those in the health care field, and for students seeking their license to practice after taking courses such as those in nursing, she said.
However, the college has a motto of rigor with flexibility, so if students in a particular program could benefit from a changed grading model and not suffer consequences down the road, college officials would consider it, she said.
“It’s a whole new world,” she said. “All bets are off.”