With COVID-19 cases continuing to surge through the holiday season, Keene State College announced it will begin the spring semester three weeks later than previously planned, with classes now slated to start Feb. 15.
"I believe our best and most successful semester will occur if we delay our on-campus return," President Melinda Treadwell said in a video announcing the change.
"... We have been, for the past several weeks, looking at scientific models, predictions for the virus and been working with our faculty, hearing from our students and trying to make the right decision for our return at Keene State," Treadwell said in the video, which was posted on the Keene State website Dec. 18. "Our top priority is your safety, and the safety of our community."
Keene State spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte said Tuesday that college leaders have been consulting the school's COVID-19 Risk Mitigation and Management Plan, and monitoring coronavirus case rates in New Hampshire and surrounding states.
"Models predict that January 15-23 are times for peak incidence rates and hospitalizations, which is an important consideration for the delay," she said in an email. "We anticipate lower incidence rates by mid-February."
Keene State will not have a spring break, primarily to limit potential coronavirus exposure through travel, so classes will continue uninterrupted through May 21. Students will get a reading day on Monday, May 24, before final exams, which will conclude on May 28.
"I know this is a challenging message to hear," Treadwell said. But the delay, she added, makes it more likely that the college can provide an effective student experience this spring and "a successful on-campus completion for commencement for our graduating seniors."
According to Keene State's website, officials "are cautiously optimistic that commencement will take place on May 29."
"The size and scope of the event will depend on the risks associated with COVID-19 at KSC, in Keene, and in the states that our graduates call home," Treadwell wrote in a message on a webpage dedicated to Keene State’s commencement plans.
Keene State previously planned to welcome students back to campus Jan. 25. Students did not return to Keene after Thanksgiving break, a step the college took to limit the potential spread of COVID-19 after holiday travel, and finished the first semester with virtual final exams that concluded Dec. 5.
Before students and employees return to Keene State in mid-February, they will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Ricaurte said drive-up testing will be available on campus through January and early February for all employees and students who need to be on campus early, such as some nursing students.
"The rest of pre-arrival COVID testing for students will be provided in early February leading up to the February 15 return," Ricaurte said. "We will be sharing details about this in mid-January with students and families, and we are working to accommodate families, while ensuring timely test results and a smooth start to the semester."
Keene State also will continue testing all students and staff weekly throughout the spring semester. Treadwell said previously that weekly mass testing was key to the college's ability to keep students on campus throughout the fall semester by limiting the spread of the virus, along with measures such as mask-wearing and physical distancing on campus, and restricting the number of students in dorms and classrooms.
Over the course of the first semester, Keene State conducted more than 40,000 COVID-19 tests, finding a total of 78 cases of the viral respiratory illness, according to the college's online COVID-19 dashboard. Keene State has about 3,200 students and roughly 700 employees.
The process for Keene State's weekly mass testing will remain the same in the spring as it was throughout the fall. Each Thursday and Friday, all students and employees are assigned a time slot to come through Spaulding Gymnasium, where representatives from Stewart’s Ambulance Service collect samples by taking nasal swabs.
After getting tested, all students and employees receive a wristband, which is a different color each week. No one is allowed in any buildings on campus unless they are wearing the correctly colored wristband.
Keene State students will have the option to take four different types of classes in the spring semester: in-person, online, hybrid and blended. Hybrid classes offer a mix of in-person and online learning, with groups of students rotating days they receive in-person instruction. Blended courses feature in-class teaching, along with online components that can be completed anytime outside of class.