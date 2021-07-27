A Keene State College spokeswoman has confirmed that a student from the school appeared in a racist video that was posted to Instagram earlier this month.
The roughly 40-second video, which is dated July 17 and has more than 50,000 views, shows several young men, at least some of whom appear to be intoxicated. A racial slur is used in the video, and one of the men takes aim at George Floyd, the Black man whose murder by a Minneapolis police officer sparked international outrage and calls for criminal justice reform.
An article by the Hartford Courant, dated last week, reported that authorities in North Branford, Conn., were investigating the incident. The newspaper reported that two North Branford residents were in the video and may have been students at Keene State.
Kelly Ricaurte, a spokeswoman for the college, said only one of the people in the video has been connected to Keene State.
“We are working with authorities that are involved in the situation, and we are currently conducting our own outreach with parties involved, guided by the conduct policies that Keene State has in place,” Ricaurte said in an email response Monday to a Sentinel inquiry. “We are taking this seriously as we move forward.”
No criminal charges are expected in relation to the video, according to North Branford Deputy Police Chief James Lovelace.
Keene State’s discrimination policy prohibits the use of racial slurs and other forms of racial discrimination. Off campus, this policy applies to actions “in the context of College employment, education, research, or activities” or when it “has any continuing effects on campus or in an off campus program or activity and is creating or contributing to a hostile environment.”
Sanctions for students who violate school policies can range from a warning or probation to suspension or expulsion, according to Keene State’s student code of conduct.
The person who posted the video to Instagram was critical of its content and repeatedly tagged the college in the comments under the post.
Ricaurte said the college is declining to release the name of the Keene State student in the video “for the safety of individuals involved.” She said the language used is not reflective of the college’s values.
“The messages in the video are unacceptable, and stand in stark contrast to the values that Keene State College holds around diversity, equity and inclusion,” Ricaurte said.
Those sentiments were echoed by Lovelace, who said the community was “appalled, disgusted and embarrassed that something like that originated out of our town.”
Lovelace declined to identify those in the video, noting that they have received death threats, but he confirmed that they are all residents of North Branford and in their early 20s. He said the police department will work to continue addressing the issue through its interactions with various community stakeholders, such as schools, health-care facilities and other agencies.