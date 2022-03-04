Keene State has named a new director of its Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, according to a news release the college issued Thursday.
Kate DeConinck, an anthropologist of religion with expertise in religion in the wake of mass tragedies, will assume the role in July. She replaces Peter McBride, who left Keene State in July to return to his native Northern Ireland.
Celia Rabinowitz, dean of the college's Mason Library, has served as the Cohen Center's interim director. In addition to providing workshops for teachers, students, administrators, law enforcement agencies and others, the center works with other departments and offices on campus to "foster dialogue around issues of discrimination, the legacy of the Holocaust, and genocide awareness," according to the release.
DeConinck has spent the past six years at the University of San Diego, where she's worked in the department of theology and religious studies and offered classes on the Holocaust and related topics. Her experience includes serving as a co-director of the university's Urgent Challenges Collective — which supports research, teaching and advocacy surrounding homelessness — and as co-chair of the Teaching Religion Unit of the American Academy of Religion.
“I believe Kate brings the necessary skills as a servant leader that will work well with all constituency groups on campus, throughout the community, and indeed across the region and the state to make the world a better place,” said Keene State Provost James Beeby in the release.
Previously, DeConinck conducted ethnographic fieldwork in New York City, where she studied 9/11 remembrance sites including museums, religious spaces and commemorative ceremonies. She was also a research associate for the Pluralism Project — which studies the changing religious landscape in the U.S. — at Harvard University, where she later earned her doctorate in religion and society in 2015.
DeConinck said she looks forward to joining the Keene State community as she believes "this is [a] crucial time to be engaging campus and community members in dialogue about the motivations that drive hatred and genocide, the realities of antisemitism today, and the importance of civic responsibility.”