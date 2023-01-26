20220923-LOC-KSC Filer

Keene State College students walk out of the Young Student Center. The college once again has

implemented a temporary classroom mask mandate for the beginning of the semester.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Keene State College plans on repeating its masking trend from the fall of 2022. Cases began to rise right at the start of the fall 2022 semester, according to Jeanelle Boyer, co-chair of the COVID-19 leadership team and professor of public health. However, patterns have shown that around the fourth week, cases tended to go down and balance out.

